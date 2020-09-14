What's new

Situation at border tense, war with China can't be ruled out: CDS General Rawat

India Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday claimed that situation at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh remains tense and possibility of a war with China cannot be ruled out.

“In the overall security calculus: border confrontations, transgressions, unprovoked tactical military actions — spiralling into a larger conflict therefore cannot be discounted,” Rawat said.

His statement came amid an ongoing military talk between India and China at Chushul of Friday. He was speaking at Diamond Jubilee Webinar, 2020 organised by National Defence College in Delhi.

However, the CDS also pointed out that India’s posturing is unambiguous and she “will not accept any shift in Line of Actual Control”.


He also said that China’s People’s Liberation Army is facing unanticipated consequences for its misadventure into Ladakh because of firm responses by Indian forces.

The military level talks underway since 9.30 a.m. were the eighth round.

India and China have been engaged in a worst seven-month-long border dispute at the LAC. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough.

Further, speaking about defence cooperation, the CDS said that India understand the importance of leveraging defence diplomacy in building mutual trust and partnerships with strategically important countries.


He also said that in the coming years, Indian defence industry will be growing exponentially and contribute to the overall defence preparedness. “The industry will deliver us state-of-art weapons and equipment fully made in India,” General Rawat said.

The officer said that as India grows in stature, security challenges will rise proportionately.

“We must move out of the constant threat of sanctions or dependency on individual nations for our military requirements and invest in building long-term indigenous capability for strategic independence and application of decisive military power to squarely meet present and emerging challenges,” the officer added.

Chinese soldiers actually respect such statements... for 14 days before resuming their land acquisition campaigns. Somehow Chinese know that Indian pressure cooker has reached its max point, and let the steam go out before increasing temperature again.

But its only November, if India undergoes a war with China, most Indian soldiers die of cold instead of Chinse punches.
 
graphican said:
if India undergoes a war with China, most Indian soldiers die of cold instead of Chinse punches.
Click to expand...
Will the Indian Army survive the entire harsh winter, i have serious doubts on it. They will probably accept the status quo , a major skirmish from the Chinese side is still on the cards though.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Will the Indian Army survive the entire harsh winter, i have serious doubts on it. They will probably accept the status quo , a major skirmish from the Chinese side is still on the cards though.
Click to expand...
If what you have written were to be true, the army chief wouldn’t make bellicose statements. Either the COAS is out of touch with reality, or your reading of Indian army’s fighting capability is inaccurate.
 
paritosh said:
your reading of Indian army’s fighting capability is inaccurate.
Click to expand...
I dont doubt the fighting capabilities of some of IA units. You have been caught off guard, there are lots of facilities and infrastructure still not available as of yet. Just today's ITBP hue and cry to the parliamentary panels tells the whole story.
 
However, the CDS also pointed out that India’s posturing is unambiguous and she “will not accept any shift in Line of Actual Control”.

:D
 
