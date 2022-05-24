What's new

Sisters allegedly murdered by husbands in Pakistan ‘honour’ killing

JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

Oct 17, 2019
Six men arrested after Pakistani-Spanish women tricked into travelling to Gujrat where they were shot

Aneesa Abbas, 24, and Arooj Abbas, 21 were forced to marry their cousins last year.


Two sisters with dual Pakistani and Spanish citizenship were allegedly killed by their husbands, uncle and brother in a so-called “honour” killing a day after they were tricked into travelling to Pakistan.

Aneesa Abbas, 24, and Arooj Abbas, 21, were strangled and shot dead on Friday after arriving in the eastern city of Gujrat with their mother, Azra Bibi.


It is understood that, on arrival in Pakistan, the sisters were pressured to help their husbands, who they were forced to marry last year, apply for spouse visas so they could travel to Europe.

It is alleged Aneesa and Arooj were killed when they refused to help. Both women wanted to divorce their husbands, who were also their cousins, so that they could remarry in Spain.

“The investigations have confirmed that both the sisters were killed in the name of ‘honour’,” said investigating police officer Muhammad Akhtar.

Police said the women’s husbands, Hassan Aurengzeb and Atiq Hanif, their uncle, Hanif Goga, and their brother, Shehryar Abbas, have been arrested and confessed to the killing. Two other men have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Hundreds of women are murdered by family members in Pakistan each year in so-called “honour” killings for violating conservative norms governing women’s relationships, despite 2016 legislation ending the loopholes in the law that allowed culprits to walk free in the country’s deeply patriarchal society.

Earlier that year, the murder of Qandeel Baloch, known as “Pakistan’s Kim Kardashian”, by her brother Waseem Azeem sparked national outrage and demands for changes to the law. Azeem was sentenced to life imprisonment but was acquitted in February this year after his parents pardoned him.

Samar Minallah, a human rights activist, said: “This is yet another brutal murder of innocent girls raised in another culture valuing basic human rights, yet treated like inanimate objects by their own families.”

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, an independent rights group, more than 470 cases of “honour” killings were reported in the country last year.


Waseem Azeem, pictured in July 2016, who has been acquitted of murder after his parents pardoned him under Islamic law.
Pakistan court acquits man who killed sister after parents’ pardon
It is not uncommon for parents with dual citizenship to force their daughters to marry cousins in Pakistan to secure European visas. A report on forced marriage, published by the UK government in 2020, found almost 40% of cases involved British citizens being taken to Pakistan to marry against their wishes.

In 2016, Samia Shahid, a British Pakistani beautician from Bradford in the north of England, was raped and killed when she returned to Jhelum district after marrying a man from outside the family. She had previously left her first husband, a first cousin from their village in Pakistan. Her ex-husband and father were arrested for her murder. Six years later, the case is ongoing.


This article was amended on 24 May 2022. An editing error meant an earlier version misspelled the city of Gujrat as Gujarat, which is a state in India.

Sisters allegedly murdered by husbands in Pakistan 'honour' killing

Six men arrested after Pakistani-Spanish women tricked into travelling to Gujrat where they were shot
ayesha.a

ayesha.a

JackTheRipper said:
Earlier that year, the murder of Qandeel Baloch, known as “Pakistan’s Kim Kardashian”, by her brother Waseem Azeem sparked national outrage and demands for changes to the law. Azeem was sentenced to life imprisonment but was acquitted in February this year after his parents pardoned him.
This part saddens and puzzles me. Should the murderer go scot-free simply because his parents forgave him? Doesn't the murderer deserve a harsh punishment for taking a life? Life imprisonment at the very least? Why should the victim's or perpetrator's family have a say in the quantum of punishment? Shouldn't the punishment be impartially applied?

"Honor", my foot.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ayesha.a said:
This part saddens and puzzles me. Should the murderer go scot-free simply because his parents forgave him? Doesn't the murderer deserve a harsh punishment for taking a life? Life imprisonment at the very least? Why should the victim's or perpetrator's family have a say in the quantum of punishment? Shouldn't the punishment be impartially applied?

"Honor", my foot.
Unfortunately, desi legal system is guided by stupid obediance to irrational desi family culture and social structure including in Indian police stations the senior inspector forcing wives complaining of torture by husbands and in-laws to "compromise" with them instead of punishing them. A very stupid and unjust thing that happened in South India ( Karnataka state ) some years ago was of the parents of a girl who married a boy of her choice, suiciding because of their inherent irrational, oppressive and self-shaming thoughts they felt about their daughter's marriage and they felt it is better to suicide then to answer the questions and taunts of their jaahil neighbors and relatives. And what did the police do ? They arrested the girl and her husband on abetment of suicide ! Really ? What had they done other than follow their heart's desire in being with each other despite opposition by the girl's stupid parents ? How were these particular police thinking the case ?
 
Mentee

Mentee

ayesha.a said:
This part saddens and puzzles me. Should the murderer go scot-free simply because his parents forgave him? Doesn't the murderer deserve a harsh punishment for taking a life? Life imprisonment at the very least? Why should the victim's or perpetrator's family have a say in the quantum of punishment? Shouldn't the punishment be impartially applied?

"Honor", my foot.
Pakistani society is still living under pagan shadows
 

