Sisters allegedly murdered by husbands in Pakistan ‘honour’ killing

ayesha.a said: This part saddens and puzzles me. Should the murderer go scot-free simply because his parents forgave him? Doesn't the murderer deserve a harsh punishment for taking a life? Life imprisonment at the very least? Why should the victim's or perpetrator's family have a say in the quantum of punishment? Shouldn't the punishment be impartially applied?



"Honor", my foot. Click to expand...

Unfortunately, desi legal system is guided by stupid obediance to irrational desi family culture and social structure including in Indian police stations the senior inspector forcing wives complaining of torture by husbands and in-laws to "compromise" with them instead of punishing them. A very stupid and unjust thing that happened in South India ( Karnataka state ) some years ago was of the parents of a girl who married a boy of her choice, suiciding because of their inherent irrational, oppressive and self-shaming thoughts they felt about their daughter's marriage and they felt it is better to suicide then to answer the questions and taunts of their jaahil neighbors and relatives. And what did the police do ? They arrested the girl and her husband on abetment of suicide ! Really ? What had they done other than follow their heart's desire in being with each other despite opposition by the girl's stupid parents ? How were these particular police thinking the case ?