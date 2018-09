A girl died on Wednesday evening due to a heart attack after Indian army caught hold of her brother at Ashmuji village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.Slain Rifat JanThe deceased girl was Identified as Rifat Jan daughter of Abdul Hameed Rather of Mirpur Ashmuji village of Kulgam.Locals of Ashmuji said that her brother Hidayatullah, 30, an auto driver by profession, was picked up by Indian army and was mercilessly beaten. As soon as her sister came to know about the arrest and torture she suffered heart attack, they said.She was rushed to district hospital Kulgam where doctors declared her dead on arrival.