Sisi’s War on the Poor

What are the Firaun without Karun making wealth by crushing and exploiting the slaves from the Beni Israil?????



The Firaun had a gaudy army - filled with rich generals - only to be drowned into oblivion, thanks to the one strike by a stick of Hazret-i Musa (PBUH)....



And, the worst part of the Firaun's regime were the greedy high Priests who were the principal worshippers of Iblis....



Now, Sisi, his army and his priests have satisfied all the pre-conditions of the Firaunic regime....