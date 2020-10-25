What's new

Sir Syed Ahmad Khan Pro Science VS Allama Iqbal Anti Science

Sir syed ahmad was naughty boy. He was married early at the age of 19.

Later became religious. His first paper was about earth movement and said earth is still and sun is moving and second paper was about is it ok for muslims to eat mangos?

He then started interacting with the British people and worked for them and learnt English.

And came to conclusion, way forward is modern education.

Wrote tafheem ul quran very different interpretation of religion

You can eat with British it’s not a sin.

Jihad is not compulsory.

Not darul harb

Although British are non-muslims but they will be good with you when you are good with them.

Supporter of free thought.

Go with science even if go against religious things taught in the books

More than five thousand fatwas of kufar against sir syed ahmad and attempts of murder against him.



Two Iqbal before and after going to Europe.

He wrote paper metaphysics of Persia

Only one thing he done in philosophy

He started hating philosophy

And wrote poems against it

Azadi-e-afkar hai ablees ki ijaad

Free though is devils’ work

Wrote book in 1930

Reconstruction of religious though in islam

We knew about theory of relativity long ago even before Albert Einstein



Under atta-ur-reham between 2002 and 2012

Budget for higher education increased ten times

Biggest increase in budget for higher education but still result is zero for science

We need to change the mindset



 
The important thing is that both have being recognized by the British by awarding the knighthood .
 
