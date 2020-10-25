Sir Syed Ahmad Khan Pro Science VS Allama Iqbal Anti Science

truthfollower
Sir syed ahmad was naughty boy. He was married early at the age of 19.
Later became religious. His first paper was about earth movement and said earth is still and sun is moving and second paper was about is it ok for muslims to eat mangos?
He then started interacting with the British people and worked for them and learnt English.
And came to conclusion, way forward is modern education.
Wrote tafheem ul quran very different interpretation of religion
You can eat with British it’s not a sin.
Jihad is not compulsory.
Not darul harb
Although British are non-muslims but they will be good with you when you are good with them.
Supporter of free thought.
Go with science even if go against religious things taught in the books
More than five thousand fatwas of kufar against sir syed ahmad and attempts of murder against him.
Two Iqbal before and after going to Europe.
He wrote paper metaphysics of Persia
Only one thing he done in philosophy
He started hating philosophy
And wrote poems against it
Azadi-e-afkar hai ablees ki ijaad
Free though is devils’ work
Wrote book in 1930
Reconstruction of religious though in islam
We knew about theory of relativity long ago even before Albert Einstein
Under atta-ur-reham between 2002 and 2012
Budget for higher education increased ten times
Biggest increase in budget for higher education but still result is zero for science
We need to change the mindset
