Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines prove highly effective in Uruguay -government

Uruguay on Tuesday released real-world data on the impact of Sinovac Biotech's (SVA.O) COVID-19 vaccine among its population that showed it was over 90% effective in preventing intensive care admissions and deaths.



The shot reduced deaths by 95% and intensive care admissions by 92%, and also showed 61% efficacy in cutting coronavirus infections, the government said.

Europe should also approve this vaccine instead of crying about shortage , we can end this together only without politics