Sinosteel Engineering & Technology Bags USD1.1 Billion Cambodia Power Plant EPC Deal

www.yicaiglobal.com

Sinosteel Engineering & Technology Bags USD1.1 Billion Cambodia Power Plant EPC Deal

www.yicaiglobal.com

(Yicai Global) Nov. 19 -- Sinosteel Engineering & Technology is to be the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor for a 700-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Cambodia with a total contract value of about USD1.1 billion.

Beijing-based Sinosteel’s wholly-owned Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering unit and local firm Botum Sakor Energy penned the EPC contract yesterday, the well-known Chinese engineering contractor said in a statement yesterday.

The agreement will take effect after Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering receives advance payment, the statement said, adding that Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering will take charge of the design, procurement and supply of equipment and materials, as well as construction, installation and commissioning services.

The contract includes construction of two new 350-megawatt engine units and ancillary production and transmission facilities, as well as a dedicated coal terminal. Work on the first unit is expected to finish within 36 months after groundbreaking, and the second within 48 months.

The statement made no mention of the project site, but did indicate the power plant’s boilers will be furnished with a seawater cooling system, suggesting a coastal site.

Prominent investment and development company the Royal Group of Cambodia founded and wholly owns Botum Sakor Energy as the project company, per the statement.
 
China a priority in travel bubble talks
Sorn Sarath / Khmer Times



Guiding Chinese tourists at Angkor Wat, Siem Reap province, in 2019. KT/Chor Sokunthea


Government and tourism experts are in discussions about a travel bubble measure to attract tourists to Cambodia during the COVID-19 pandemic, with China a priority.

www.khmertimeskh.com

China a priority in travel bubble talks - Khmer Times

Government and tourism experts are in discussions about a travel bubble measure, with China a priority.
www.khmertimeskh.com www.khmertimeskh.com
 
China is now fully investing in Laos and Cambodia. The opening of the China-Laos Railway next year and the full opening of the China-Laos Expressway at the end of this year will accelerate the rapid economic development of Laos. Both of these countries are beneficiaries of China's Belt and Road Initiative. In addition, the China-Myanmar Railway is also under construction.
 
Vietnam, also, works to play an active role in China-Europe trade corridor via Vietnam such as Dong Dang.
 
ODA project fund is just for infrastructure for internal development in Vietnam, not for that project is not effectivie like in Laos and Cambodia. Can Laos and Cambodia payback for you for such Loans ?
 
I notice chinese girl in red has her money bag hold before the breast. Is she afraid her bag can be snatched by thieves in Cambodia?
 
You cannot say all OD-based projects are effective in Vietnam, right? Besides, how to really tell what is effective or not before you complete the project and let it run for a while?

No, they are not receiving money from international predatory institutions, they are receiving infrastructure loans. And, most of those loans are multilateral, coming from ADB, AIIB, SRF etc.

Since when investment became a bad thing?
 
cochine

cochine

FULL MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
1,916
0
753
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
This is secret related to investment of thief. :enjoy: :enjoy::enjoy:
Recent reports suggest Laos is the latest nation to fall victim to a Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) debt trap, whereby nations are pressed into making sovereignty-eroding concessions after defaulting on their infrastructure-related debts owed to Beijing.

asiatimes.com

Laos the latest China debt trap victim

CHIANG MAI – The US$6 billion China-Laos highspeed railway is on track for completion in just over a year, with the first train scheduled to arrive in the capital Vientiane on Lao national day, Dec…
asiatimes.com asiatimes.com
 
