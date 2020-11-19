Sinosteel Engineering & Technology Bags USD1.1 Billion Cambodia Power Plant EPC Deal

(Yicai Global) Nov. 19 -- Sinosteel Engineering & Technology is to be the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor for a 700-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Cambodia with a total contract value of about USD1.1 billion.Beijing-based Sinosteel’s wholly-owned Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering unit and local firm Botum Sakor Energy penned the EPC contract yesterday, the well-known Chinese engineering contractor said in a statement yesterday.The agreement will take effect after Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering receives advance payment, the statement said, adding that Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering will take charge of the design, procurement and supply of equipment and materials, as well as construction, installation and commissioning services.The contract includes construction of two new 350-megawatt engine units and ancillary production and transmission facilities, as well as a dedicated coal terminal. Work on the first unit is expected to finish within 36 months after groundbreaking, and the second within 48 months.The statement made no mention of the project site, but did indicate the power plant’s boilers will be furnished with a seawater cooling system, suggesting a coastal site.Prominent investment and development company the Royal Group of Cambodia founded and wholly owns Botum Sakor Energy as the project company, per the statement.