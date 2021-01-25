Tai Hai Chen
Sinopharm: What You Need to Know About Singapore’s New Covid-19 Vaccine
Sinopharm will be considered a Special Access Route vaccine and will not be subsidised by the Government
sg.asiatatler.com
A new vaccine may soon be available in Singapore after it was announced that China's Sinopharm vaccine may be introduced in the country. In fact, several private healthcare groups are already taking steps to secure doses of the jab.
This will be the fourth Covid-19 vaccine that will be available locally as Singapore works to ramp up the country's vaccination rates in order to transition Singapore out of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) which came into effect on July 22 as a result of a spike in community Covid-19 cases.
So far, according to IHH Healthcare Singapore, the Health Sciences Authority has already given approval for it to import the Sinopharm vaccine under the Special Access Route framework.
This Special Access Route framework allows private healthcare groups to fly in Covid-19 vaccines that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has listed for emergency use. Currently, this includes Sinovac, Sinopharm, Johnson & Johnson and Oxford-AstraZeneca.
Since Sinopharm does not fall under the Pandemic Special Access Route framework like Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, it will not be subsidised by the Government.
Individuals who choose to take Sinopharm will also not be covered under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme, which is in place to help people who suffer from adverse effects from their Covid-19 vaccinations.
The Sinopharm vaccine will be administered in two doses that have to be given three to four weeks apart. It can be used on individuals above the age of 18 and is 79 per cent effective against symptomatic disease two weeks after the second dose according to WHO.
That said, details are still being worked out and a formal announcement has yet to be made.
So far, 4.3 million people have been vaccinated in Singapore under the national vaccination programme with about three-quarters having completed both doses.
89,047 doses of the Sinovac vaccine have also been administered as of July 26.