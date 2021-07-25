Sinopec is Starting The Construction of China's First Megaton Carbon Capture Factory (CCUS) !

Sinopec Starts Work on ‘China’s First’ Megaton CCUS Project
By Molly Burgess 6 July 2021
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) is currently developing a megaton carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) project in China – and it’s believed to be a first for the country.
Dubbed Sinopec Qilu-Shengli Oilfield CCUS, the project will enhance China’s carbon emissions reduction capabilities and build an “artificial carbon cycle” model as the country advances to reach peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.
Such development consists of two parts - Sinopec Qilu’s carbon dioxide (CO2) capture and Shengli Oilfield’s CO2 displacement and storage. Sinopec Qilu captures the CO2 and transports it to the Shengli Oilfield for further displacement and storage, achieving an integrated application of carbon capture, displacement and storage to seal the CO2 underground.
Confirming the above today (6th July), Sinopec said it expects the project to be put into production by the end of the year (2021).
Commenting on the development, Zhang Yuzhuo, Chairman of Sinopec, said, “According to IEA, CCUS will contribute about 14% of CO2 emissions reduction by 2050, and the market application prospects are very promising. Developing CCUS is a trend as well as a mission.”
“Sinopec will research and establish a CCUS R&D centre to advance a series of core technologies and bottleneck problems throughout the links of carbon capturing, transportation, utilisation and storage, as well as a CO2 utilisation technology innovation system of ‘technological development-project demonstration-industrialisation,’ extending the clean carbon sequestration industry chain and creating an innovative hub for carbon emissions reduction technologies.”
The company’s plans, however, do not stop here. Sinopec said it hopes to build another megaton CCUS demonstration base in the next five years, realising industrialised CCUS development and widening further prospects as China advances to achieve peak carbon and carbon neutrality.
https://www.gasworld.com/sinopec-starts-work-on-chinas-first-megaton-ccus-project/2021227.article
