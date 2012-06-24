Sinop Space Center

What's new

SSC is currently the only space center in Turkey, located in Sinop.



Center also serves as a test center for certain types of missiles, rockets. So far Roketsan sent 8 sonda rocket to the space, reached 135km altiude.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1354070171003072515

First target for Roketsan to build a space rocket that would be able to put 100kg payload in low earth orbit in 2025.





Footage from tests of Roketsan's sonda rockets

 
