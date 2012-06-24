Sinop Space Center

Turcici Imperium
SSC is currently the only space center in Turkey, located in Sinop.
Center also serves as a test center for certain types of missiles, rockets. So far Roketsan sent 8 sonda rocket to the space, reached 135km altiude.
First target for Roketsan to build a space rocket that would be able to put 100kg payload in low earth orbit in 2025.
Footage from tests of Roketsan's sonda rockets
