What's new

Sino-US Trade War During Trump's Presidency

S

Sarosh Ibrahim

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 20, 2020
24
0
18
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This article is aimed at explaining the fractured relationship between China and the United States during Trump's term in office. The author explores different conflicts of this era which include the trade war and the 5G race, among others.

The future of Sino-US relations depends on how respective administrations will steer the conflict.

To read the complete article, visit: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk

To submit your articles and research papers, please check our Submissions page.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Foxtrot Alpha
Featured Pakistan is hoping for Biden to reset relations. Will he stop the US policy drift towards India?
Replies
0
Views
3K
Foxtrot Alpha
Foxtrot Alpha
beijingwalker
"Needless": Australia Hits Back At Worsening Relations With China
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
4K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
onebyone
Biden ‘might de-escalate’ China tech war
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
Beidou2020
B
Hamartia Antidote
Huawei calls on an old friend, Russia, as U.S. sanctions bite down
2
Replies
28
Views
825
huckyang
H
vi-va
India paying price for Modi’s myopic China strategy
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
3K
vi-va
vi-va

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom