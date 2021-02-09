Sino-US Trade War During Trump's Presidency

Sarosh Ibrahim
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Oct 20, 2020
- 24
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
This article is aimed at explaining the fractured relationship between China and the United States during Trump's term in office. The author explores different conflicts of this era which include the trade war and the 5G race, among others.
The future of Sino-US relations depends on how respective administrations will steer the conflict.
To read the complete article, visit: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk
To submit your articles and research papers, please check our Submissions page.
The future of Sino-US relations depends on how respective administrations will steer the conflict.
To read the complete article, visit: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk
To submit your articles and research papers, please check our Submissions page.