Sino-Taiwan Tensions and bigger game in Asia Pacific

Song Hong said: It is now countdown of China Taiwan reunification. There is no longer any pro unification political force in Taiwan. CPC has given up all hopes of reunification by negotiation.



It is a matter of time, I reckon at most 15 years when CPC force a Taiwan reunification. Click to expand...

The number of pro unification Taiwanese is close to zero now. Talking about this topic, the strange things are: When mainland China was poor and backward, most Taiwanese recognized themselves as Chinese. But after China gained economic success and now is very possible to surpass US in economy, Taiwanese gradually despise their Chinese idendity.Isn't it weird? There must be a hidden power that has been intervening Taiwan and brainwashing Taiwanese