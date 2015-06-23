What's new

Sino-Taiwan Tensions and bigger game in Asia Pacific

Song Hong

Song Hong

Jan 4, 2020
It is now countdown of China Taiwan reunification. There is no longer any pro unification political force in Taiwan. CPC has given up all hopes of reunification by negotiation.

It is a matter of time, I reckon at most 15 years when CPC force a Taiwan reunification.
 
kankan326

kankan326

Jun 7, 2011
It is now countdown of China Taiwan reunification. There is no longer any pro unification political force in Taiwan. CPC has given up all hopes of reunification by negotiation.

It is a matter of time, I reckon at most 15 years when CPC force a Taiwan reunification.
The number of pro unification Taiwanese is close to zero now. Talking about this topic, the strange things are: When mainland China was poor and backward, most Taiwanese recognized themselves as Chinese. But after China gained economic success and now is very possible to surpass US in economy, Taiwanese gradually despise their Chinese idendity.

Isn't it weird? There must be a hidden power that has been intervening Taiwan and brainwashing Taiwanese
 
Bill Longley

Bill Longley

Apr 15, 2008
It is now countdown of China Taiwan reunification. There is no longer any pro unification political force in Taiwan. CPC has given up all hopes of reunification by negotiation.

It is a matter of time, I reckon at most 15 years when CPC force a Taiwan reunification.
Taiwan is and was and will remain province of PRC
 
