Sino-Russian Partnership and China's Taiwan Conundrum

#ChinaTaiwanUnification #SAG_Analysis
"Russia, like the overwhelming majority of other countries, considers Taiwan to be part of the People's Republic of China," Lavrov said. "We have proceeded and will proceed from this premise in our foreign policy."
