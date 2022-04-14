Sino-Russian diplomats did not attend BNP's Iftar party

Own correspondentApril 12, 2022 21:13Top leaders of the party, including the BNP secretary general, had Iftar with foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka. The party hosted the Iftar party in honor of diplomats from different countries at the Westin Hotel in the capital on Tuesday.No Chinese or Russian diplomat came to the BNP's event. The BNP has recently issued a statement opposing Russia's attack on the Ukraine war. A few months ago, the party issued a statement criticizing China for praising Bangladesh's democracy. Apart from this, no representatives of Muslim countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain were seen.BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman addressed the gathering via Skype from London. In his welcome address, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Earlier, party chairman Khaleda Zia used to have Iftar with you." He is under house arrest today.BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Palestinian Ambassador Yusuf S. Y. Ramadan, US Ambassador Peter Haas, Swedish Ambassador Alexandra Berg von Lind, and Turkish Ambassador to Turkey Mustafa Ostaman.The Iftar was attended by British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dixon, Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswamy, Swiss Ambassador Nathalie Shewakh, Norwegian Ambassador Aspen Richter Wendsen and diplomats from Pakistan, European Union and other countries. Also present were representatives of UNHCR, UNDP, NDI, Democracy International.Among the BNP leaders are Jamiruddin Sarkar, Mirza Abbas, Abdul Moin Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Selima Rahman, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Abdullah Al Noman, Shahjahan Omar, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Abdul Awal Mintu, Mohammad Shahjahan and Mir Nasir. , Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Tabitha Awal etc. were present.Educationist AFM Yusuf Haider, Professor Dilara Chowdhury, Economist Professor Mahbub Ullah, Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Saleh Uddin Ahmed, Editor of Daily Inquilab AMM Bahauddin, Manabzamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, Former Prime Minister's Press Secretary Tajul Islam and other government and private officials were present.