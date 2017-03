1. China-Russia Alliance is defense against US SIOP.

2. China and Russia are building ICBMs that are only useful in targeting the US and not each other.

3. US technology sanctions against Russia has forced the Russians to rely on China for semiconductor chips and microelectronics.

4. US and European economic sanctions over Russian involvement in Eastern Ukraine has led to Russian dependence on oil exports to China.

5. China and Russia are working together politically by casting UN veto votes against US resolutions on Syria.

6. Trade between China and Russia is booming.

7. China and Russia are holding an unprecedented number of joint military exercises on land and the sea.