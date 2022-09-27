Sino-Russia Yuan based trade still has hurdle，semiconductor chips keeps flowing from China to Russia

Sometimes they return: a Moscow entrepreneur managed to return funds blocked by an American bank
Business FM continues the story of a Moscow businessman who spent six months trying to get back blocked funds from an American bank. And he did it. True, the money in yuan was returned to him at the old rate
The money is back, but it's about the exchange rate. Today in the section "Business says" the story of a Moscow entrepreneur. It also imports microelectronics from China. In the spring, funds for the goods were blocked, the other day they were returned, but over these months the rate has changed a lot.
Maxim Sukhomlinov is a Moscow businessman, co-owner of the Zhavoronok XXI century company. It is engaged in the production of electronic equipment for cars. The company is more than 20 years old, serviced by a large Russian bank. The problems began even before the sanctions were imposed. The company purchased trace elements from China, the payment amount was in dollars. According to the businessman, the bank said the transaction did not go through. We decided to pay in RMB. And that didn't work either. Tried to return. It turned out that the money was stuck in an American intermediary bank. Moreover, as the entrepreneur says, even the name of the bank was not immediately disclosed to him. In the end, he nevertheless recognized him, says Maxim Sukhomlinov:
- They revealed that it was an American Union Bank, it turned out to be an intermediary in transferring money. And we corresponded ourselves.
— And as for the business activity itself: did you, your partners, who also work with China, have more or fewer transactions?
— We tried to work with Russian suppliers. We rarely buy anything. They bought exactly scarce some things that are very expensive, and so on. Now the number of our direct purchases, we could count them right on our fingers, has increased, one might say, strongly - two or three times. But this does not mean that we bought a million positions - and there were 3 million. No, there were 20, 30, 40 positions, we began to buy directly. And the partners have approximately the same thing, because if it is impossible to buy something here, but there is a need, well, what, just sit and wait? No, of course, everyone digs, searches, digs.
For a small enterprise, then a decent amount was not returned - more than 90 thousand in Chinese currency. Now - about 750 thousand rubles. But that's at the current rate. In the spring, when the rate was completely different, the company transferred about 1.5 million rubles to a Chinese supplier. The story has a relatively positive ending. The money was returned. But the yuan, compared to the day when the funds were transferred, fell in price by about half. And these losses are unlikely to return. Maxim Sukhomlinov says that he now prefers to pay counterparties in more traditional currencies - dollars and euros. But, according to the businessman, the bank said that he had a case that is unique in modern times, when a Russian company was able, in principle, to return the funds. True, our credit organizations had to be changed more than once during this time, the businessman says:
Maxim Sukhomlinovco-owner of the company "Lark XXI century"“The bank told us that we were the first Russian company that received a certificate, I don’t remember the correct name, American, that we can return the money. The money was returned, while it is on the correspondent account, we cannot get it out yet. True, we bought yuan at one rate, now the rate is almost half that, let's hope that the bank will meet halfway and somehow exchange them at the normal rate for us - this is the first. Secondly, we work with all partners either in dollars or in euros, we try not to make any payments in yuan, because, firstly, Chinese partners avoid this as much as possible, although in principle they do not mind. That is, if necessary, they issue an invoice even in tugriks, and they have simply already changed five or six banks, because they are cut off over time. First one works, then he is forbidden, we move to another, he is forbidden to work or they have some difficulties, and like this we jump. In one year they jumped over, in my opinion, there will be a dozen soon. ”
In this story, the coincidence of several iconic details. The company supplied microelectronics that fell under the sanctions. A ban came from the bank. And from the American, which was just an intermediary. The money was returned, but with a great delay, and this is a cash gap that needs to be covered. The course is completely different now.
And the company eventually decided once again not to mess with the yuan. But the Chinese chips, as the entrepreneur says, still managed to buy.