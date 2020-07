He said that both sides were reviewing the plans to enhance bilateral trade and investment for future Sino-Pak economic and trade connectivity.

The Joint Venture with Chinese would benefit Pakistan because of its export potential not only in China but elsewhere as well, the advisor Razak Dawood told APP here.

The advisor said that Joint Ventures with the Chinese companies would allow Pakistan to have improved technology and enhanced capacity for production and exports.

The meat and poultry exports of Pakistan have risen by more than 50% in the fiscal year 2019-20, with market accessibility to China and different potential markets of the world.