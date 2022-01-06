Sino-Indian War 2022

SuvarnaTeja
13 rounds of Corps Commander-level talks yeileded nothing on the Ladakh stand-off.
Chinese patience is running thin and China is expected to start full invasion of Ladakh in Jan-2022 after the failure of the 14th round of talk to be held on January 12th, 2022.
Fingers crossed. Hopefully India as a country will survive this Chinese invasion.
