Sino-Indian War 2022

SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
13 rounds of Corps Commander-level talks yeileded nothing on the Ladakh stand-off.

Chinese patience is running thin and China is expected to start full invasion of Ladakh in Jan-2022 after the failure of the 14th round of talk to be held on January 12th, 2022.

Fingers crossed. Hopefully India as a country will survive this Chinese invasion.
 
SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
StraightEdge said:
who's your drug dealer? must be smoking some quality stuff during the weekend.
Later this year in November 2022, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will hold its 20th National Party Congress to re-elect Xi Jinping.

Xi Jinping needs to show results and is planning a full invasion of Ladakh.
 
