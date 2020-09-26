What's new

Sino-India Border Clashes, Implications for the South Asian Strategic Environment

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
3,991
3
7,724
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
A very important discussion on the India-China clashes and strategic environment in South Asia.
Pakistani, Indian and Chinese participants also Kugleman an independent from USA in the discussion too.

I am glad, now Pakistanis also started to hold such discussion.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

S
Opinion: Hindutva-Western threat to China Part 2
Replies
4
Views
488
Dalit
Dalit
A
Freedom of Navigation : Implication for Economic, Political and Military Security in South China Sea
2
Replies
21
Views
3K
VCheng
VCheng
Reashot Xigwin
The South China Sea and Joint Defense Procurement
Replies
1
Views
939
TheMatador
TheMatador
U
War Between India and China?
Replies
0
Views
2K
usman_1112
U
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Si|enT S0LdieR , D.g. 1.s.1. Lt. generaL akhtar abdur Rahman .
Replies
3
Views
12K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom