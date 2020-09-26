Sino-India Border Clashes, Implications for the South Asian Strategic Environment

crankthatskunk
A very important discussion on the India-China clashes and strategic environment in South Asia.
Pakistani, Indian and Chinese participants also Kugleman an independent from USA in the discussion too.
I am glad, now Pakistanis also started to hold such discussion.
