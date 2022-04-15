What's new

Sino-Greek cooperation remains strong even in difficult times

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,527
-5
89,269
Country
China
Location
China

Sino-Greek cooperation remains strong even in difficult times​

by GCT
April. 12 2022
china-greece.jpg

Greece and China enjoy such a long history of friendship and cooperation based on solid foundations that bilateral collaboration remains strong even during challenging times, Greek and Chinese officials said at the Delphi Economic Forum VII on Thursday.

The four-day forum, held in central Greece, was concluded on Saturday. It drew almost 800 speakers from around the world.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1513326756593233920

Smyrlis also said that the volume of bilateral trade increased even during the COVID-19 pandemic and China is one of the largest investor countries in Greece.

Xiao Junzheng, Chinese Ambassador to Greece said that COSCO Shipping’s flagship investment in Greece’s Port of Piraeus over the past 12 years had become a symbol of mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Yu Zenggang, chairman of the Piraeus Port Authority S.A, said that COSCO Shipping had invested one billion euros (1.09 billion U.S. dollars) since 2010 in the Port of Piraeus, helping Greece’s largest harbour rise in the worldwide ranking of container handling capacity from 93rd place in 2010 to 26th in 2020.

greekcitytimes.com

Sino-Greek Cooperation Remains Strong Even In Difficult Times — Greek City Times

Greece and China enjoy such a long history of friendship and cooperation based on solid foundations that bilateral collaboration remains strong even during
greekcitytimes.com greekcitytimes.com
 
retaxis

retaxis

FULL MEMBER
Nov 16, 2007
1,438
0
1,648
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
As long as we continue to not scare anglo saxons they will have no reason to sanction and attack us like they do with Russia. Time is on our side because Europe + America will become minority majority within 2 decades.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Greece woos investments on Chinese foreign minister’s visit
Replies
1
Views
345
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
dBSPL
Greek City Times: US once again abandons Greek interests with EastMed Pipeline to appease Turkey
Replies
0
Views
208
dBSPL
dBSPL
Dai Toruko
  • Locked
Extremists target mosque in Greece, hang anti-Islam banners
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
1K
Foinikas
Foinikas
khansaheeb
Greece: Remembering German war crimes, the Holocaust and the Civil War
Replies
6
Views
287
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
beijingwalker
German Ambassador Reichel: My advice to Greece is don’t blame everything on Turkey
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
865
Apollon
Apollon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom