Sino-Greek cooperation remains strong even in difficult times​

April. 12 2022Greece and China enjoy such a long history of friendship and cooperation based on solid foundations that bilateral collaboration remains strong even during challenging times, Greek and Chinese officials said at the Delphi Economic Forum VII on Thursday.The four-day forum, held in central Greece, was concluded on Saturday. It drew almost 800 speakers from around the world.Smyrlis also said that the volume of bilateral trade increased even during the COVID-19 pandemic and China is one of the largest investor countries in Greece.Xiao Junzheng, Chinese Ambassador to Greece said that COSCO Shipping’s flagship investment in Greece’s Port of Piraeus over the past 12 years had become a symbol of mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).Yu Zenggang, chairman of the Piraeus Port Authority S.A, said that COSCO Shipping had invested one billion euros (1.09 billion U.S. dollars) since 2010 in the Port of Piraeus, helping Greece’s largest harbour rise in the worldwide ranking of container handling capacity from 93rd place in 2010 to 26th in 2020.