What's new

Single national curriculum: Publishers object to textbook review fee, Ulema’s role

truthfollower

truthfollower

BANNED
Mar 8, 2019
1,567
-3
1,510
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Single national curriculum: Publishers object to textbook review fee, Ulema’s role










The Textbook Publishers Association (TPA) on Thursday demanded the government to direct the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) to issue them no objection certificate. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: The Textbook Publishers Association (TPA) on Thursday demanded the government to direct the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) to issue them no objection certificate and withdraw the “hefty fee” for publishing textbooks under the Single National Curriculum (SNC), claiming it will push the book prices up further.
TPA President Fawaz Niaz said PCTB had imposed a hefty fee for reviewing textbooks published under the SNC that would result in increasing the books cost up to 300 percent.
He said under the new regime the private publishers and schools would have to pay a total Rs140,000 to the PCTB and its book review committees to get an NOC for publishing one SNC book.
“The publishers will pay Rs45,000 to the Mutahidda Ulema Board (MUB), Rs80,000 to external review committees and Rs15,000 to the PCTB for issuance of the NOC,” he said.

He said the costs, including fees of the author and editor, paper, printing and binding, marketing expenses and office overheads, would also result in the textbooks prices, further burdening the parents.
Say religious scholars want exclusion of biology diagrams, words like ‘markup’ in maths books
Click to expand...
Mr Niaz said last year the total cost of primary classes syllabus for a child was Rs4,000 that would swell to Rs12,000 if the issue was not resolved.
He said the PCTB had also formed a committee of the MUB to review every book, including those of science and mathematics.
“The members of the MUB committee have issued a direction that the words ‘interest’, ‘markup’ be excluded from the mathematics textbooks,” he wondered, saying how these basic concepts would be taught to the students if the direction was enforced.
He also said some of the religious scholars, who were members of the committee, also directed the publishers not to print any diagrams or sketches in the biology textbooks showing human figures “sans clothes”.
He said the publishers had been asked to submit five to eight copies of each book submitted to PCTB for approval.
“We have to additionally publish these copies bearing an extra Rs2,500 expenditure that would also push the book price up,” he regretted.
Mr Niaz said if implemented that way, the introduction of SNC would further strengthen the class-based education system, instead of eradicating it.
Questioning separate mechanisms in the provinces for introduction of the new curriculum, he mentioned there would be no SNC in Sindh and Balochistan, while in KP the NOC from the MUB was not required, as the job of monitoring the syllabus from Islamic perspective was assigned to subject specialists, unlike Punjab.
He questioned the hiring of highly paid subject specialists by the PCTB if they were not capable of doing their job.
The PCTB spokesperson said the Ulema Board would review the NSC books under the PCTB Act.
He warned that action would be taken against the publishers who would not get NOC from the PCTB, claiming the MUB would review only religious material included in any textbook.
He said the publishers would have to pay the book review fee and it won’t have any “considerable” effect on the textbook prices.
Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2021

www.dawn.com

Single national curriculum: Publishers object to textbook review fee, Ulema’s role

Say religious scholars want biology diagrams, words like ‘markup’ excluded from science and math textbooks.
www.dawn.com
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
1,186
1
1,973
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Who are the Ulema on the Mutahidda Ulema Board. I pray they are not terrorist sympathisers and funders. We need qualified Ulema who do their research before approval or disapproval of educational books.
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
2,608
5
2,747
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
PakAlp said:
Who are the Ulema on the Mutahidda Ulema Board. I pray they are not terrorist sympathisers and funders. We need qualified Ulema who do their research before approval or disapproval of educational books.
Click to expand...
True we need an Alim Qualification
truthfollower said:
graduates of madrassas from the70's 80's afghan jihad are grown up and have spread all over Pakistan. What else you expect gonna happen?
Click to expand...
All of em ? Most of em ? Half of em ?
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
1,186
1
1,973
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
True we need an Alim Qualification
Click to expand...
All Maddaris need to update their curriculum. Teach them Quran Tafsir, Hadith Tafsir, Fiqh, Aqeeda, Arabic grammar aswell as Islamic History, philosophy, science, Maths, 1 different language, computing, Pakistan ideology, Pharmacy etc.

They will then produce scholars who will understand the modern world aswell as the historical Islamic civilization, a civilization who invented Algebra and so many other things. If they didn't master science, mathematics then how did they make inventions. Our scholars should be making vaccine for us :), they should know about viruses but instead misquote hadith and claim virus can't harm you. You think in your head, he such a big scholar but he don't know this simple thing.

The good news is Minhaj Ul Quran already started this, I applaud them for this.

Nizam-ul-Madaris Pakistan to launch its teaching activities from mid-May

Nizam-ul-Madaris Pakistan to launch its teaching activities from mid-May
www.minhaj.org www.minhaj.org

www.google.com

Tahir-ul-Qadri unveils new syllabus for seminaries

LAHORE:Minhaj-ul-Quran International president Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri presented a new syllabus for seminaries affiliated with Nizam ul Madaris, the newly-created examination board for seminaries...
www.google.com www.google.com
 
krash

krash

MODERATOR
Jul 28, 2009
5,620
25
7,482
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
PakAlp said:
All Maddaris need to update their curriculum. Teach them Quran Tafsir, Hadith Tafsir, Fiqh, Aqeeda, Arabic grammar aswell as Islamic History, philosophy, science, Maths, 1 different language, computing, Pakistan ideology, Pharmacy etc.

They will then produce scholars who will understand the modern world aswell as the historical Islamic civilization, a civilization who invented Algebra and so many other things. If they didn't master science, mathematics then how did they make inventions. Our scholars should be making vaccine for us :), they should know about viruses but instead misquote hadith and claim virus can't harm you. You think in your head, he such a big scholar but he don't know this simple thing.

The good news is Minhaj Ul Quran already started this, I applaud them for this.

Nizam-ul-Madaris Pakistan to launch its teaching activities from mid-May

Nizam-ul-Madaris Pakistan to launch its teaching activities from mid-May
www.minhaj.org www.minhaj.org

www.google.com

Tahir-ul-Qadri unveils new syllabus for seminaries

LAHORE:Minhaj-ul-Quran International president Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri presented a new syllabus for seminaries affiliated with Nizam ul Madaris, the newly-created examination board for seminaries...
www.google.com www.google.com
Click to expand...
That is all beyond scope and capacity of a madrasa. You'll end up with an alt-education system, if we already have not.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
1,186
1
1,973
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
krash said:
That is all beyond scope and capacity of a madrasa. You'll end up with an alt-education system, if we already have not.
Click to expand...
en.m.wikipedia.org

Madrasa - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org
During the Ottman time, certain Maddaras used have 12 years Alim course. These days after 3 years alot of people qualify and give out unIslamic fatwas. Instead of working for Islam they work for their organisation controlled at the top. They taught philosophy, science, poetry, calligraphy and others.
 
Last edited:
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
19,347
188
56,415
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
truthfollower said:
graduates of madrassas from the70's 80's afghan jihad are grown up and have spread all over Pakistan. What else you expect gonna happen?
Click to expand...
This is where we are gonna start biting our ar*s with the twisting logic of.

  • *We want Islamic textbooks.
  • *This [name] Ulema get to decide.
  • *No [name] should be the Ulema.
  • *My Ulema is Islam
  • *No this Ulema is Islam
  • *next all the differant factions begin fighting each other in quest of "Islam".

PakAlp said:
Who are the Ulema
Click to expand...
 
krash

krash

MODERATOR
Jul 28, 2009
5,620
25
7,482
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
PakAlp said:
en.m.wikipedia.org

Madrasa - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org
During the Ottman time, certain Maddaras used have 12 years Alim course. These days after 3 years alot of people qualify and give out unIslamic fatwas. Instead of working for Islam they work for their organisation controlled at the top. They taught philosophy, science, poetry, calligraphy and others.
Click to expand...
If you look at those Ottoman Madrasas you'll realize that they share nothing with today's Madrasas except the name. They were regular schools not run by illiterate Mullahs.

How do you expect an illiterate Mullah to teach you how the economy works when he wants you to remove the word 'interest' from the text books? Or how to prevent disease when he believes that fighting it is against the "will of God"? Madrasas need to be shutdown, they add nothing to the society, not even religious knowledge. In fact, they are a ready source of corruption of the religion and everything else.


*Whoever responds to this post trying to defend madrasas, please list any three benefits of madrasas in the beginning of your post.*
 
Last edited:
A

Asif Mayet

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 7, 2020
54
0
39
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
krash said:
If you look at those Ottoman Madrasas you'll realize that they share nothing with today's Madrasas except the name. They were regular schools not run by illiterate Mullahs.

How do you expect an illiterate Mullah to teach you how the economy works when he wants you to remove the word 'interest' from the text books? Or how to prevent disease when he believes that fighting it is against the "will of God"? Madrasas need to be shutdown, they add nothing to the society, not even religious knowledge. In fact, they are a ready source of corruption of the religion and everything else.


*Whoever responds to this post trying to defend madrasas, please list three societal benefits of madrasas in the beginning of your post.*
Click to expand...
What qualifies you to pass judgement ?


You come across as a sore Qadiani.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom