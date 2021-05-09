Sputnik Light can elicit the development of antigen specific IgG antibodies in 96.9% of individuals on the 28th day after vaccination;

The Sputnik Light vaccine elicits the development of virus neutralizing antibodies in 91.67% of individuals on the 28th day post immunization;

Cellular immune response against the S Protein of SARS-CoV-2 develops in 100% of volunteers on the 10th day;

The immunization of individuals with pre-existing immunity against SARS-CoV-2 with Sputnik Light can elicit the increase of the level of antigen specific IgG antibodies by more than 40x in 100% of subjects 10 days after immunization;

No serious adverse events were registered after vaccination with Sputnik Light.

Single dose vaccine, Sputnik Light, authorized for use in Russia

Sputnik Light is the first component (recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26)) of Sputnik V – the world’s first registered vaccine against coronavirus.The single dose Sputnik Light vaccine demonstrated 79.4% efficacy according to analyzed data taken from 28 days after the injection was administered as part of Russia’s mass vaccination program between 5 December 2020 and 15 April 2021.An efficacy level of almost 80% is higher than that of many two-dose vaccines.Sputnik Light has proven effective against all new strains of coronavirus, as demonstrated by the Gamaleya Center during laboratory tests.Phase I/II of the Safety and Immunogenicity Study of the Sputnik Light vaccine has demonstrated that:As of May 5, 2021, more than 20 million people globally have received their first shot of Sputnik V.Sputnik Light is compatible with standard vaccine storage and logistics requirements, while also being affordable with a price of less than $10. The single dose regiment allows for immunization of a larger number of people in a shorter time frame, furthering the fight against the pandemic during the acute phase.The Sputnik Light vaccine is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector platform that has proven to be safe and effective, with no long-term side effects, as confirmed in over 250 clinical trials conducted globally over the past two decades (while the history of use of human adenoviruses in vaccine development started in 1953).The two dose Sputnik V vaccine remains the main vaccination tool.