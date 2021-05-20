Single dose CanSino vaccine to be available for citizens by May end

This news seems a bit wrong. My mother got single dose CanSino vaccine back in April through government vaccination at SIUT. Oddly enough my father got the two dose Sinopharm from same SIUT, although his registration/appointment was about 3 weeks earlier than my mother.





I think what the news report wanted to say was the first batch of 'locally produced' CanSino would be applied by May end. The government employed two different strategies, one was to buy CanSino directly in the millions and to also to speed up the process bought the raw material for it to produce it locally as well.