Singapore's Mediacorp makes major inroads in India via first Tamil content deal with ZEE5

Mediacorp makes major inroads in India via first Tamil content deal with streaming giant ZEE5
Singapore, 2020 – Landing its largest and highest-profile Indian distribution deal to date, Mediacorp is pleased to announce that 160 hours of its Tamil titles have been sold to ZEE5, in the first foray of its kind with the Mumbai-based streaming service operated by Essel Group via its subsidiary Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited.
This undertaking underscores Mediacorp’s continued commitment to engaging with the extended creative ecosystem, so as to ramp up the recognition and reach of its shows beyond Singapore.
Under the collaboration, three of Mediacorp’s drama series, all of which originally aired on its Tamil-language channel Vasantham and digital destination meWATCH, are now available for free to India-based users of ZEE5, India’s largest content producer with over 100M downloads on Google Play and 11.4M daily active users as of December 2019.
Jesslyn Wong, Vice President of Content Distribution, Mediacorp said: “We are excited to embark on this endeavour with ZEE5 in proffering our premium Tamil content to consumers in India. ZEE5 audiences will be treated to 160 hours of high-octane quality productions with stellar cast members to match. Arivaan, Uyire and Vettai boast riveting plots that will surely keep viewers in India entertained during this stay-home period.”
Added Ms Wong: “We hope this is the two companies that will ultimately strengthen our mutual standing in a competitive and ever-evolving mediascape.”
ZEE5 audiences can anticipate being acquainted with seasons one, two and four of the memorable Mediacorp long-form suspense series Vettai (2012 - present), with its electrifying ensemble cast including illustrious A-list actors Vignesh Wadarajan and Gunalan Morgan.
They can also enjoy an entertainment experience courtesy of two other Tamil thrillers: The 54-episode Uyire (2019), which explores an enigmatic ex-military officer’s explosive past; and the 49-episode Arivaan (2019-20), based on a barber with paranormal powers and his pursuit of a mysterious mass murderer. Both Uyire and Arivaan enjoyed the highest integrated reach amongst viewers in Singapore, when compared to dramas in the same slots in the year of their airing on Vasantham [1].
Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India, said: “As India’s Entertainment Super-app, we are cognisant of the current situation and have undertaken planned measures to urge consumers to stay indoors by serving them with their daily dose of entertainment across languages.”
Added Ms Acharekar: “Our partnership with Mediacorp is one such strategic step towards delivering a series of bespoke Tamil original content for viewers who were devoid of access to fresh content during the ongoing lockdown in India. We will continue to churn out fresh content for a diverse set of audiences who can consume quality entertainment on ZEE5 anytime and across a spectrum
