Singapore's 15-year-olds top OECD's Pisa global competence test

PISA报告：能分析课题 理解观点 跨文化互动 本地学生国际化素养排第一

本地清贫学生表现优于他国富有同侪

SINGAPORE - The ability to understand and act on intercultural and global issues saw Singapore's 15-year-olds claim the top spot in an international test.The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which conducted the test in 2018, announced the findings on Thursday (Oct 22).In the Global Competence test, conducted as part of the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa), Singapore students scored an average of 576 marks, followed by their peers from Canada who on average scored 554, Hong Kong (542), Scotland (534) and Taiwan (527).About 46 per cent of the Singapore students who took the test achieved the highest global competency proficiency levels - four and five.This is the highest proportion compared to the average 14 per cent across the 27 education systems which participated in the assessment.In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said to achieve proficiency levels four and five, Singapore students had to demonstrate a strong ability to identify and analyse different perspectives, evaluate information to differentiate between biased and unbiased sources, assess situations and make connections across multiple activities within a problem.Pisa is conducted by the OECD every three years to assess students on their reading, maths and science skills, but in recent years, the OECD has added more assessments on other competencies and skills.In 2015, students were tested on collaborative problem-solving skills. Students from 52 economies, including Singapore, were involved in the assessment. For 2018, the OECD decided to test students on their global competency.It said learning to participate in interconnected, complex and diverse societies is no longer a luxury, but a pressing necessity. The OECD added that schools are "central" to the teaching of these skills.The results on the maths, science and reading tests were released in December last year by OECD, with Singapore coming in second place after China.In its statement, MOE said that in 2010, it had developed the "21st Century Competency (21CC) framework" where it identified the knowledge, skills and values that are important for all students to thrive in the new economy and interconnected world.Schools since then have provided both curricular and co-curricular learning experiences to develop competencies in these areas.In the global competence study, Singapore students on average reported being exposed to eight out of 10 learning activities surveyed by Pisa, while the OECD average was five.The MOE said Singapore's language policies and programmes also contributed to the nurturing of global competency knowledge, skills and attitudes.For example, the bilingual policy and programmes allow students to learn the language of another community at a conversational level.This has resulted in more than nine in 10 Singapore students having the ability to speak at least two languages, said the MOE.The OECD noted from the findings of the Pisa 2018 test that speaking multiple languages facilitates dialogue with people from other cultures, and promotes social cohesion.In fact, the study found that students who can speak two or more languages have generally higher global competence knowledge and skills and more positive attitudes.MOE deputy director-general of education (curriculum) Sng Chern Wei, said schools and the ministry were heartened by the results of the global competency test."Recent events such as the Covid-19 pandemic, with its worldwide ramifications, have underscored the continued relevance of global competence," he said.Mr Sng added that the MOE will continue to focus on these areas outside of the academics.The MOE noted that students from the bottom quarter socio-economic status (SES) also did well in the assessment, with about 26 per cent performing at the highest two proficiency levels compared to the OECD average of 6 per cent.It also noted that while Singapore students were most knowledgeable on topics such as climate change and global warming, they were less confident in explaining issues related to the global economy. For instance, only about half of them could establish a connection between prices of textiles and working conditions in the countries of production.The ministry said schools will continue to provide all Singapore students with varied curricular and co-curricular learning experiences, to help them further develop their global competence knowledge and skills.These include discussions of contemporary issues, learning journeys to local cultural and heritage sites, research projects on various cultures, and immersion programmes with schools in the region.The Pisa assessment is used to construct a global league table of students' skills around the world.Maths, science and reading have been the key measures in the past. But in recent years, the OECD had also included assessments to measure skills that are becoming increasingly crucial to thrive in the new economy.In 2022, Pisa is looking at assessing creative thinking.OECD director of education and skills Andreas Schleicher told The Straits Times that Singapore's performance in the global competence test is not surprising.He said: "Whether it is the open and outward-looking curriculum, the active promotion of student exchanges or celebrating festivities of multiple cultures, few countries do more to help students see the world through different lenses, navigate different ways of thinking and appreciate different cultures and traditions."And the Pisa results show that those activities shape students' attitudes towards others and the world which, in turn, are reliable predictors for global competence."经济合作与发展组织进行的国际学生评估项目显示，新加坡中学生的国际化素养优越，即全球课题的掌握、跨文化沟通等方面的综合能力，在27个参与国家和地区当中排名第一。这份调查报告的数据源自经合组织2018年进行的国际学生评估项目（Programme for International Student Assessment，简称PISA）。这也是PISA首次以国际化素养（Global Competency）作为一个评估项目。根据PISA公布的评估框架，国际化素养包含的知识、技能及态度包括：能分析本土、国际和跨文化课题；理解和领会他人观点和世界观；能与不同文化背景的人有效互动；以及愿意为集体福祉和可持续发展采取行动。调查分为认知测试和问卷调查两部分，综合得分后，将国际化素养评为五个能力等级。调查以15岁学生为对象。27个国家和地区约25万名学生参与上述两项调查，当中包括6676名来自新加坡153所中学和13所私立学府的学生。报告显示，46％本地学生在国际化素养方面，取得最高的第四和第五能力等级，这个比率是参与国家和地区当中最高的，远高于经合组织国家与地区的平均比率（14％）。这显示本地学生分析不同观点、区分有偏见和中肯的信息来源，及评估不同状况等方面的能力相当高。以认知测试来说，新加坡学生的积分为576分，在参与国家与地区中居首。第二至第五名依次为加拿大（554分）、香港（542分）、苏格兰（534分），以及台湾（527分）。经合组织平均分为474分。值得一提的是，本地经济阶层最低25％的学生表现不俗。他们在认知测试的积分为522分，这和本地经济阶层最高25％学生的表现（628分）虽有一段差距，但比其他参与国家和地区最高25％经济阶层学生的表现（511分）还好。全球课题方面，本地学生普遍自认对气候变化课题最了解：例如，85％自认有能力解释二氧化碳如何影响气候，高于63％的经合组织平均。然而，对于国际难民问题、男女不平等现象，以及部分环球经济相关课题等，自认了解或能解释这些课题的本地学生，比率都略低于经合组织平均。此外，本地学生也相信自己有能力对全球课题发挥正面作用。例如，81％看到世界上一些人生活处境恶劣时，自认有责任尽一分力改善问题。至于本地学生对某些国际课题的掌握还有加强空间，教育部表示，下来会继续通过课程内外的学习项目，加强学生对不同课题的了解。对新加坡学生在PISA国际化素评估调查中表现杰出，教育部长黄循财在昨晚上载的面簿贴文中表示欣慰。他指出，教育不仅仅是追求良好的学术表现，更重要的是，要让学生从小培养良好品格和价值观，以及锻炼如何与他人沟通和协作等软技能。“这项经济合作与发展组织的调查显示，我们正朝正确方向迈进。”