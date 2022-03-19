Singaporeans support Ukraine and back government sanctions on Russia: Poll

On TikTok, anonymous accounts seek to sway views in Singapore over Russian invasion of Ukraine MHA says it is keeping a close watch for possible hostile information campaigns directed at Singapore. . Read more at straitstimes.com.

On TikTok, anonymous accounts seek to sway views in Singapore over Russian invasion of Ukraine

SINGAPORE - Below a video showing Ukraine's United Nations Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya praising Singapore's diplomatic position as "brave as a tiger" on video sharing app TikTok, almost every comment was critical of the Republic's decision to implement sanctions on Russia."Russia - URA", said one comment on the video posted by Mothership.sg on March 4 , using the battle cry of the Russian Armed Forces that has become a rallying cry for Russia supporters globally."I'm living in Singapore I stand for Russia," another said. It received 156 likes.As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues into its fourth week, an increasing number of comments supportive of Russia, whose invasion has been widely criticised, have emerged in response to videos being shared by users here.A spokesman for Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs told The Straits Times: "Singapore authorities have been keeping a close watch for possible hostile information campaigns directed at Singapore, in relation to the conflict in Ukraine."The spokesman added: "At the individual level, we should check the authenticity and credibility of information we receive, and where it comes from, and exercise discretion when consuming and spreading it further."For each seemingly authentic comment on TikTok by a profile that can be traced to a real user - such as, "SG is not interested in politics or wars" - there was an outlandish one by a recently created, anonymousaccount that seems dedicated solely to the issue. For example, one wrote: "If Russia is here, I would gladly join them and bring my family along w me".Of the several dozen accounts seen making such comments, almost all of themfurnish no personal particulars, use online images as their profile photos and have a skewed ratio of accounts they follow to accounts that follow them.The nature of TikTok accounts makes it difficult to assess if these are real people or hired internet trolls or bots, with people needing only an email address to begin posting. But observers note that Russia, as well as several other states, have a history of hiring hundreds of trolls to flood internet forums, social networks and comments sections to wage propaganda wars against perceived Western viewpoints.Similar observations were made by experts who testified before the Singapore Parliament's select committee on deliberate online falsehoods in 2018 - when TikTok was nascent - and noted that such trolls were active on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms.Replying to queries from The Straits Times, a TikTok spokesman said the platform continues to respond to the war in Ukraine with increased safety and security resources to detect emerging threats and remove harmful misinformation. She added: "We also partner with independent fact-checking organisations to support our efforts to help TikTok remain a safe and authentic place."Associate Professor Alton Chua of the Nanyang Technological University, who studies information science and knowledge management in the context of social media, said the presence of such trolls and bots on such platforms is not surprising as they represent a low-cost strategy to influence public opinion."From domestic issues to international affairs, so long as there is some scope to stir up controversies, we can expect to see some level of information operation used against us from time to time," he said."As technology advances, bots are becoming more human-like. The ability to differentiate bots from actual users is no longer trivial and sustained interaction may sometimes be required before a bot gives itself away."Dr Shashi Jayakumar from the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), who has studied information operations, also said a bot attack is a possibility."It may well be that there is some orchestration or coordinated activity at work," he said. "Given that (Singapore's position) is unlikely to shift, and given that Singapore is one of the few in the region to have made its points so clearly, it would not be entirely surprising if actors opposed to Singapore's position attempted to undermine it, by probing society and seeking to create fissures."Not all content on TikTok supportive of Russia's invasion is posted by trolls or bots, with a number of named social media users seemingly from Singapore and the region expressing their support on TikTok and other platforms.But posts by trolls and bots amplify such views, and can make a position seem more credible that it actually is by the sheer number of apparent believers.For instance, a video by anonymous account "info_my", posted on March 10, has already received 6,917 likes and 1,673 comments within a week.Using an increasingly common trope, it shows a series of pictures of the Singapore Armed Forces with the caption "What Russia have to face if they want to invade Singapore", implying SAF's relative weakness and ending with a short clip of Russian President Vladimir Putin laughing.Mr Ben Chua, chief executive officer of Cyber Youth Singapore,a local charity focusing on cybersecurity that is mostly run by youths, said: "We believe it is clear that the content featured on these accounts is created with the desire to generate doubt within the Singapore populace on our nation's ability to defend ourselves."The key recurring theme is that of undermining the country's national defence by promoting the rhetoric that we will be unable to defend ourselves against larger powers. Such efforts serve to undermine Singapore's pscyhological defence and weaken the morale and resolve of our people,"said Mr Chua.Such messages are sometimes targeted at segments of Singapore's population, and could be initiated by users from Southeast Asia. The account known as "info_my" states in Malay in another post that Russia has warned Asian countries not to interfere in its affairs or face the consequences of always being on its "radar".For now, TikTok users say they find it less important to ascertain who is posting than to look at what the post conveys.Mr Wong Shin Kang, a 43-year-old management consultant, said he only checks the facts and not the source of the post since people are creating multiple accounts on social media anyway and do not always provide all their personal particulars."It is not different from Facebook and other platforms. People already believe what they want to believe," he said.However, Singapore Management University student Chng Lu Yee, 21, said many of her peers form their political views through the Internet, and TikTok, most commonly used by her generation, is a powerful tool to shape public opinion.Cyber Youth Singapore's Mr Chua said: "The effects (these posts) may have on the average individual are not to be discounted. Younger individuals are more impressionable and more likely to be convinced."Ultimately, it does not matter if an account is an application that runs automated tasks. Singaporeans must be able to discern and reject disinformation."