Singaporeans explain what it’s like working for a Chinese tech company

Some Singapore GLCs are running like an Indian companies (trust me, I have first hand information). The elites in Singapore have no idea their foreign talent policies destroy engineering and honesty culture.



There is xxxtel and xCS and many banks.



They never hire or promote hard core engineers as managers. The entire leadership cohorts are "people managers". All good engineers are suppressed and kick out. These managers need large numbers of foreigners -- reasons because they CANNOT train and bring up inexperienced.



On meeting, these managers are being fooled by foreigners. They simply do not know foreigners are making mistakes or foreigners do not know technical. Foreigners simply speak like an oracle using arcane language but the content are 100% rubbish. I always want to laugh. It is an "emperor new clothes culture".



The foreigners are lying and stupid. This is the talent Singapore are getting in. When foreigners become managers, they make sure no Singaporeans are hired.



It is these managers who feedback to our leaders that they need more talent else they will have to put hardcore engineers as leaders.



In China companies, a lot of MANAGERS even in the sales are good former technical engineers. You cannot bluff them. The Chinese put the most capable engineers as leaders.