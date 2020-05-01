What's new

Singaporean PM speaks Malay/Indonesian language

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

striver44
China’s Neighbors Face a Belligerent Post-Pandemic Beijing
Replies
1
Views
548
striver44
striver44

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom