[SINGAPOREAN] 'Overwhelming' Response to Get Chinese Sinovac Vaccine at Singapore Clinics

'Overwhelming' Response for Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine at some approved clinics

By Vanessa Lim@VanessaLimCNA
By Neo Rong Wei
17 Jun 2021 06:36PM (Updated: 17 Jun 2021 11:04PM)



SINGAPORE: Several clinics received hundreds of enquiries about the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday (Jun 17), a day after the Ministry of Health (MOH) released its list of approved clinics to administer the shots.
When CNA visited Wee Healthfirst Medical Clinic in Clementi - one of the 24 approved clinics - at about 2.30pm on Thursday, at least 15 people were there to ask about the Sinovac vaccine.

Staff members were seen handing out paper slips for people to leave their details so that the clinic could contact them once the shots were available. Nearly 1,000 names were given to the clinic, according to the clinic’s director Dr Seow Yu Jin.

"It's just been manic, it's been very busy ... Some patients, unfortunately, couldn't get through on the phone and had to personally come down and there was a long queue outside of the clinic, which I really wasn't expecting," said Dr Seow.

READ: 24 clinics selected to administer Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine; S$10 to S$25 for single dose

A fair number of patients enquiring about the Sinovac vaccines appeared to be middle-aged, when CNA visited Wee HealthFirst Medical Clinic at around 2.30pm on Jun 17. (Photo: Neo Rong Wei)



demand-for-sinovac-shots-at-clinics.jpg

People queuing up outside Wee Health First Medical Clinic at around 6pm. (Photo: Dr Seow Yu Jin)

He said the clinic is currently waiting for its first batch of Sinovac shots to arrive.
"Hopefully they (the vaccine shots) will come tomorrow. We're bedding down processes – tonight, I'm just going to finalise my patient leaflets and then hopefully start vaccinating by the weekend," he said.
He added that the clinic plans to open outside its usual operating hours in order to administer the vaccine.

"For example, this weekend, my Saturday clinic will run from 8am to 1pm. In order to deal with this response, we will probably have to open after 1pm until about 5pm, 6pm, when we can just purely vaccinate, just get through the numbers," he said.

READ: Some Singapore private healthcare providers consider offering Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine after WHO approval

It was a similar situation at StarMed Specialist Centre, an ambulatory surgery centre in Farrer Park, which has seen an “overwhelming” response since its phone lines opened at 8am on Thursday.
“We've already had (more than) 400 bookings for vaccinations,” the centre’s chief executive officer Dr Louis Tan told CNA.
"It's fair to say that we have seen a larger number of patients who are above the age of 40 make enquiries as to these vaccinations," he added.

The centre has placed an order of 1,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, which was the maximum amount it was allowed, according to Dr Tan. It will be receiving 200 doses, with the first batch expected on Friday.

To cope with the demand, the centre intends to bring in more nurses to support its current staff members, he said. At the moment, the centre does not plan to extend its operating hours, but it will do so if necessary, said Dr Tan.

When CNA tried calling the other clinics on the approved list between 3pm and 5pm, most of the phone lines were busy.
Two of them who picked up - iCare Medical and Wellness Clinic, and Chinatown Wellness - told CNA that they were “swamped” with enquiries from the public, but did not give figures.

Meanwhile, Pinnacle Family Clinic’s Pasir Ris branch told CNA it has received more than 200 enquiries over the phone about the vaccine.

demand-for-sinovac-shots-at-wee-clinic.jpg

StarMed Specialist Centre at Farrer Park Station Rd. (Photo: Neo Rong Wei)

READ: Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to be allowed in Singapore under special access route after WHO approval

StarMed Specialist Centre, which was involved in the vaccination of migrant workers and provided medical support at various community care facilities, said it will apply the same safety precautions when administering the Sinovac jabs.

"(We will screen) patients for recent illness, fever ... possibility of pregnancy and so forth, as well as filtering them by age, these are all standard questions that we would ask patients before we administer the vaccine," said Dr Tan.
He added that the centre was waiting for more guidelines from MOH.

MOH sinovac clinics
(Table: MOH)

MOH reiterated on Wednesday that the Sinovac vaccine is not part of the national vaccine programme and those taking the Sinovac jabs will not be covered under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme for COVID-19 Vaccination.
The ministry added that those who wish to receive the vaccine through the Special Access Route should discuss the risks and benefits with their doctors at their selected private healthcare institutions.

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/new...ne-jab-clinics-overwhelming-response-15033550

Even many Singaporean prefer Sinovac Vaccine 👍
 
Singapore Sees First Day Rush for Sinovac Vaccine
Aradhana Aravin, Chen Lin


Vaksin-Sinovac-Reuters.jpg



SINGAPORE, June 18 (Reuters) - Offering Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccines to the public in Singapore for the first time on Friday, several private clinics reported overwhelming demand for the Chinese-made shot, despite already available rival vaccines having far higher efficacy.


Singapore allowed the usage of the Sinovac vaccine by private healthcare institutions under a special access route, following an emergency use approval by the World Health Organization (WHO) earlier this month.

Ong Ye Kung, Singapore's health minister, said on Friday the government is still awaiting critical data from Sinovac before including it in the national vaccination programme.

Meantime, authorities have selected 24 private clinics to administer its current stock of 200,000 doses. The clinics are charging between S$10-25 ($7.5-$18.6 ) per dose.


Serena Wee, CEO of Icon Cancer Centre, said about 1,000 people have registered so far, exceeding its initial stock of 200 doses.

Wee Healthfirst, another approved clinic, put a notice at its entrance on Friday, saying it had stopped reservations for the vaccine until next Thursday, citing "overwhelming demand". A receptionist said about 1,000 people had registered there.

Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases doctor at Rophi Clinic, also said he had been "overwhelmed" by people wanting the Sinovac shot.

Tang Guang Yu, a 49-year-old engineer, was among the Chinese nationals resident in Singapore who waited for the Sinovac shot rather than take a foreign-made vaccine that he thought might not be recognised by authorities back home.

"No one wants to be quarantined for a month, I don't have so many days of leave," Tang told Reuters as he queued outside a clinic.

Travellers to China may have to be quarantined at a facility and at home for up to a month depending on their destination city, regardless of vaccination status, according to the Chinese government website.


file-photo--booth-displaying-a-coronavirus-vaccine-candidate-from-sinovac-biotech-ltd-is-seen-...jpg



Other people said they have more confidence in the Sinovac vaccine since it is based on conventional technology, while those developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna use a newly developed messenger RNA platform.

"The mRNA technology has been around for 30 years, but it has never been injected into human until recently due to COVID-19 emergency, how safe it is?" asked Singaporean Chua Kwang Hwee, 62, as he lined up outside a clinic to enquire about getting the Sinovac shot.


Singapore's health ministry says persons with a history of allergic reaction or anaphylaxis to mRNA COVID-19 vaccine or its components as well as severely immunocompromised individuals should not receive the mRNA-based vaccines.

Sinovac vaccine uses an inactivated or killed virus that cannot replicate in human cells to trigger an immune response.

In recent weeks, several social media messages have popped up saying inactivated virus COVID-19 vaccines, like Sinovac's, provide superior protection against variants than mRNA vaccines. Other messages on platforms have said the mRNA vaccines are less safe.

Authorities have rejected these claims, saying they are safe and highly effective.

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/singapore-sees-first-day-rush-sinovac-vaccine-2021-06-18/
 
I wouldn't say a 1,000 people in a city of many millions represents overwhelming demand. :lol:
The reality is people who intend to visit China have to take a Chinese vaccine to avoid a month long quarantine...

mobile.reuters.com

Singapore sees first day rush for Sinovac vaccine

Offering Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccines to the public in Singapore for the first time on Friday, several private clinics reported overwhelming demand for the Chinese-made shot, despite already available rival vaccines having far higher efficacy.
mobile.reuters.com mobile.reuters.com
 
