Singapore youth who planned to attack Jews released from ISA detention

SINGAPORE: A self-radicalised Singaporean youth detained in 2021 for planning to stab Jews has been released on a restriction order, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Wednesday (May 3).

Citing "good progress" made in his rehabilitation, Singapore's domestic counter-intelligence agency added that Amirull Ali, now 22 years old, was given the restriction order in March.

Under the order, he cannot travel out of Singapore or access the internet without the approval of ISD's director, among other conditions and restrictions.

Amirull had been influenced by the Israel-Palestine conflict when he made preparations to carry out a knife attack against Jews at the Maghain Aboth Synagogue at Waterloo Street, late in 2020.

He had also planned to travel to Gaza in the Palestinian territories to join the militant organisation HAMAS in its fight against Israel.

RENOUNCED RADICAL BELIEFS​

ISD on Wednesday detailed efforts by the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG) to work with Amirull, including having a counsellor from the organisation meet him monthly.

"The counsellor helped Amirull to improve his religious knowledge, and to embrace a pro-social understanding of Islamic principles," said the department.

As a result, Amirull has renounced his radical beliefs in armed jihad and the use of violence. He now sees jihad as caring for his parents, improving himself, and contributing to society.

"He also understands the importance of living harmoniously with people of other races and religions in Singapore, and to verify any religious information that he is unsure about with locally accredited religious teachers and scholars," ISD added.

An RRG volunteer also gave Amirull weekly English lessons to help him pursue further studies at a post-secondary institution.

Amirull aspires to be a chef, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a separate speech on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch of a new RRG gallery, he outlined how the group of voluntary Islamic scholars and teachers has worked to tackle extremist ideologies through rehabilitation, community outreach and inter-faith collaboration.



MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Chinese have no reason to attack Jews. Malaysian Muslim?

Sooner or later, Jews will be responsible for their actions towards the Palestinians. The people who were harmed by the Nazis have become Nazis.
 
Menthol

Menthol

Religion teaching is to teach people to take revenge on anyone who is wrong to them.

Instead of giving forgiveness.

Hatred and anger should fill everyone's heart.

Instead of peace and compassion.

Everyone should pursue a big fortune full-hearted and luxurious lifestyle.

Instead of poverty and suffering.

Lol


I do believe, if you say this to the young person in the article, he will disagree.

But he did it anyway.

I don't know what to say.
 

