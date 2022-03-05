What's new

Singapore sanctions Russia over 'unprovoked attack' on Ukraine

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
24,573
0
17,969
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Reuters
2 minute read
A view shows damaged buildings in Kharkiv

A view shows a building, which city officials and locals said was damaged by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn
SINGAPORE, March 5 (Reuters) -


Singapore announced sanctions against Russia on Saturday that include four banks and an export ban on electronics, computers and military items, in a rare move by the Asian financial hub in response to what it said was Moscow's "dangerous precedent" in Ukraine.

The tiny city-state, an international shipping hub, rarely imposes sanctions of its own but said it would not allow export of items that could inflict harm on or subjugate Ukrainians, or help Russia launch cyber attacks.

"We cannot accept the Russian government's violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of another sovereign state," its foreign ministry said in a statement, which gave no timeframe for when the sanctions would take effect.

"For a small state like Singapore, this is not a theoretical principle, but a dangerous precedent. This is why Singapore has strongly condemned Russia's unprovoked attack."

The restrictions bar Singapore's financial institutions including its central bank, from dealing with Russia's central bank as well as VTB Bank Public Joint Stock Company (VTBR.MM), The Corporation Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs Vnesheconombank, Promsvyazbank Public Joint Stock Company and Bank Rossiya. The measures also cover cryptocurrencies.

Singapore's stand against Russia's invasion is the strongest so far by a Southeast Asia country.

A statement on Thursday by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Singapore is a member, called for a ceasefire in the Ukraine crisis, but made no mention of Russia's involvement.

Asked by Reuters about its exposure to Russia, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC reiterated the new measures, which it said would also apply to the government's funds managed by GIC.

"GIC continues to assess the Russian-Ukrainian situation and will ensure compliance," it said in an emailed response.

www.reuters.com

Singapore sanctions Russia over 'unprovoked attack' on Ukraine

Singapore announced sanctions against Russia on Saturday that include four banks and an export ban on electronics, computers and military items, in a rare move by the Asian financial hub in response to what it said was Moscow's "dangerous precedent" in Ukraine.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
kankan326

kankan326

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2011
3,750
-16
9,551
Country
China
Location
China
Viet said:
Singapore announced sanctions against Russia on Saturday that include four banks and an export ban on electronics, computers and military items, in a rare move by the Asian financial hub in response to what it said was Moscow's "dangerous precedent" in Ukraine.
Click to expand...
Asian financial hub is Hongkong, which is under China's control
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Mista
Singapore’s GIC Set to Manage Extra $137 Billion in Reserves
Replies
7
Views
427
Viet
Viet
F-22Raptor
Japan says its ready to join U.S.-led sanctions on Russia
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
78
Views
2K
Suika
Suika
Indos
‘We Are on Our Side’: Across Asia, a Mixed Reaction to Ukraine War (Washington Post)
Replies
10
Views
391
Viet
Viet
beijingwalker
China's yuan hovers at near 4-year high as Russia attacks Ukraine, boosted by rising demand for less risky assets as Russian forces began attacking
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
siegecrossbow
siegecrossbow
F-22Raptor
Biden Enlists Asian Partners for Unprecedented Russia Sanctions Plans
2
Replies
15
Views
500
onebyone
onebyone

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom