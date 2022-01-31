Singapore property firms deepening presence in Vietnam

Artist's impression of CapitaLand's site in Binh Duong New City, about 30 km from Ho Chi Minh City. The site will yield more than 3,700 freehold residential units across a mix of low, mid and high-rise developments.
PHOTO: CAPITALAND
Singapore
AMID a wealth boom and an economic rebound, Vietnam has been attracting capital from property companies in Singapore.
The Vietnamese posh apartment segment in particular has surged in popularity and caught the eye of developers as the nation's affluent class grows.
In 2022, the economy is expected to accelerate its recovery from the pandemic, after having recorded a 2.6 per cent.