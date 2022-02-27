What's new

Singapore PM's remarks about 'criminal' MPs in lok sabha India objects

NEW DELHI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - India has complained to Singapore about a remark its prime minister made on the number of Indian parliamentarians facing criminal charges, an Indian official said on Friday, in a rare instance of friction between the Asian allies.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made the remark in Singapore's parliament on Wednesday during a debate about accusations of lying levelled at a member of Singapore's opposition.

Lee, referring to parliamentary standards, mentioned India, suggesting a decline there since its first prime minister after independence from Britain in 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru, was in charge.

Source https://www.reuters.com/world/india...re-pms-remarks-about-criminal-mps-2022-02-18/

