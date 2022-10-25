Singapore PM Lee congratulates Chinese President Xi on reappointment as Communist Party leader​

South Korean president Yoon congratulates China's Xi on 3rd term ​

21:55 October 25, 2022SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol has sent a message of congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his election for a third term, Yoon's office said Tuesday.On Sunday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping was elected as General Secretary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party for a third five-year term.In the letter sent Monday, Yoon told Xi he looked forward to communication and cooperation to improve the relations between the two nations, the presidential office said in a release.