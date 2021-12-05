Singapore on the eve on liberalizing recreation drug

'I don't regret I was once a drug addict': Eighteen Chefs' Benny Se Teo on retiring and his journey SINGAPORE: Fourteen years after becoming the face of restaurant chain Eighteen Chefs and a symbol of hope for ex-convicts, Mr Benny Se Teo has retired. A former heroin addict, Mr Se Teo famously turned his life around, then forged ahead with his efforts to give fellow ex-offenders a chance to...

Future challenges in drug control will arise due to 'trend in many countries' to legalise drugs: PM Lee SINGAPORE: Singapore will face future challenges in drug control due to the "trend" of legalising drugs for recreational use and the exposure to social media where such abuse may be glamourised. "We will face challenges in future because first, the trend in many countries is to le

The old narrative is drug abuse is bad, Now, GoS is putting human touch on drug. In addition, PM Lee Hsien Loong now publicly announced that zero drug policy is difficult.The dying US empire is detonating dynamite everywhere in the world. We need a strong China to set example so that small nations like Singapore will have point of anchor.