What's new

Singapore on the eve on liberalizing recreation drug

Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
3,107
-21
4,606
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
The old narrative is drug abuse is bad, Now, GoS is putting human touch on drug. In addition, PM Lee Hsien Loong now publicly announced that zero drug policy is difficult.

The dying US empire is detonating dynamite everywhere in the world. We need a strong China to set example so that small nations like Singapore will have point of anchor.


1638875215674.png


www.channelnewsasia.com

'I don't regret I was once a drug addict': Eighteen Chefs' Benny Se Teo on retiring and his journey

SINGAPORE: Fourteen years after becoming the face of restaurant chain Eighteen Chefs and a symbol of hope for ex-convicts, Mr Benny Se Teo has retired. A former heroin addict, Mr Se Teo famously turned his life around, then forged ahead with his efforts to give fellow ex-offenders a chance to...
www.channelnewsasia.com www.channelnewsasia.com
www.channelnewsasia.com

Future challenges in drug control will arise due to 'trend in many countries' to legalise drugs: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore will face future challenges in drug control due to the "trend" of legalising drugs for recreational use and the exposure to social media where such abuse may be glamourised. "We will face challenges in future because first, the trend in many countries is to le
www.channelnewsasia.com www.channelnewsasia.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom