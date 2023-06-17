Singapore nurse accused of abusing a Stray Cat at Bali resort; is investigated by Indonesian police

Stray Cat is basically every where in Jakarta, seeing stray cat entering public offices like Police Office calmly is usual thing in here. That cat is basically stray cat, not belonging to any one. People who own cat in Indonesia mostly own cat like Persian cats, not this stray cat that can be seen every where.



If you go to Jakarta for example, you will be hardly see any dog but will see lot of stray cat. I would say there is even no stray dog in Jakarta.



This case is the representation of our law enforcement, not only the people are protected but also the animals like stray cat who actually dont belong to any one.