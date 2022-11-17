Singapore married man raped Indonesian maid repeatedly

Married man raped maid repeatedly while wife was out with kids, gets jail and caning The 24-year-old maid lost two subsequent jobs because she was traumatised and could not work properly, and her family and then-boyfriend blamed her for what happened.

A married man with three children repeatedly raped the family's new maid when his wife was out with their kids.He claimed that he felt "frustrated" because his wife was "no longer satisfying his sexual urges".Unable to bear the abuse, the maid ran away after about a month. In the fallout, she lost two subsequent jobs because she was traumatised and could not function properly, and her family and boyfriend blamed her for what happened.The 34-year-old rapist was sentenced to 24 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane on Wednesday (Nov 16). He pleaded guilty to three charges of rape and sexual assault, with another nine charges taken into consideration.The victim, a 26-year-old Indonesian maid, came to Singapore to work for the man's wife in January 2020.The victim was washing dishes in the kitchen when the man hugged her from the rear and kissed both sides of her neck.The maid immediately told him to stop. She pushed him away and ran into her bedroom but the man followed.He continued trying to hug and kiss the maid, who sat on the floor to avoid his advances and covered her face.She said "No, please don't", but the man sexually assaulted her and raped her.The victim cried and shouted throughout because she felt severe pain, the prosecution said.He raped her again on another occasion that month when his wife had left with all three children to go to a playground. He did so on the mat his children played on in the maid's room.After the fourth occasion on Oct 15, 2020, the maid could no longer bear it. After the offender left the flat, she ran away and called her agent, crying.