Singapore leading newspaper Straits Times and her China demonization

Bashing China and Chinese has become a growth industry in the Singapore leading newspaper Straits Times, providing livelihoods to its expanding legions of practitioners. The leaders of Singapore hope to turn Singapore into a land of nihilists comprising of a mentally self-castrate Chinese race.
Straits Times work consists of scrutinizing materials, spinning them into negative narratives on China, and disseminating them. They have a league of India nationals supplying churning out dubious narratives. When such materials are lacking, Straits Times simply borrows and reprints the most anti China antics from major fake news outlets including AFP, Reuters, Bloomberg.
I hope to make this thread long term. I want to expose toxic Straits Times.
Nearly 1,000 teachers have left Hong Kong in the past school year in the wake of a China-drafted national security law and strict Covid-zero policies.
Between August last year and June 2021, 987 secondary school teachers departed, almost double the previous two years combined, according to a survey by the Hong Kong Association of the Heads of Secondary Schools.
Reasons cited for the brain drain were changes in "social atmosphere" and education policy, as well as challenges related to Covid-19, according to the poll published on Wednesday (Dec 1) of international and public schools.
Beijing has blamed the city's education system for fostering the dissent that caused 2019's anti-government unrest.
Authorities are now instilling a curriculum that teaches children to memorise offences criminalised by the security law, and teachers have been advised to report on children who breach that legislation.
Hong Kong loses 1,000 teachers in a year to crackdown, Covid-19
Reasons cited for the brain drain were changes in "social atmosphere" and education policy.
