Singapore law and court rulings

Song Hong

Song Hong

Jan 4, 2020
I am going to expose Singapore legal system.

A 36-year-old man was jailed for four years on Wednesday (Mar 1) for his involvement in the death of a retiree he scuffled with after a dispute over smoking.

The 74-year-old victim was smoking at a void deck when Allan Chua Kim Wee confronted him. Chua wanted to lodge a complaint about the smoking, so he took photos of Mr Ng and confronted the elderly man, who was about half his weight. In the ensuing scuffle, Chua charged at the older man, causing him to suffer a fatal fall.


Man gets jail after charging towards retiree in dispute over smoking, causing victim to suffer fatal fall

In the ensuing scuffle, the elderly man fell backwards and hit his head fatally.
A gangster 2x the weight of old man, violently shove the old victim to all to death.

He just talk he is unintentional.

Judge say cannot prove he want to kill people.

He gets 4 years jail.

This is logical?

Then any gangster can come and kill someone in your house and get 4 years -- so long judge cannot prove gangster intent to kill people.

Singapore judges are protecting evil.
 
Corruptistan

May 28, 2022
I thought that Singapore had extremely harsh laws. It seems that they have grown soft/liberal which is a world wide problem when it comes to the judiciary. We even see it in conservative Muslim nations with Shariah law.

Anyway are crime rates in Singapore not extremely low overall?
 
I thought that Singapore had extremely harsh laws. It seems that they have grown soft/liberal which is a world wide problem when it comes to the judiciary. We even see it in conservative Muslim nations with Shariah law.

Anyway are crime rates in Singapore not extremely low overall?
This was when Lee Kuan Yew was in power.

Today, Singapore legal system is more and more about protecting the rich.
 
A gangster 2x the weight of old man, violently shove the old victim to all to death.

He just talk he is unintentional.

Judge say cannot prove he want to kill people.

He gets 4 years jail.

This is logical?

Then any gangster can come and kill someone in your house and get 4 years -- so long judge cannot prove gangster intent to kill people.

Singapore judges are protecting evil.
judiciary, everywhere, is the same. you find a loophole in the law, convince the judge, and the ruling will be in your favor.
 
judiciary, everywhere, is the same. you find a loophole in the law, convince the judge, and the ruling will be in your favor.
The mainstream media keep scaremongering people and keep preaching love. They keep telling people tough law will make innocent people go jail.

The outcome will be extremely favorable to gangsters and evil people.

Having soft laws, lots of people will be harm by gangsters and evil people.

Judges and legal professionals in every countries are the worst moral among population. They got to be rein.
 
This was when Lee Kuan Yew was in power.

Today, Singapore legal system is more and more about protecting the rich.
Great leader. Seems that his son is weak in comparison or either he adopted to the times to please the liberals and foreign NGO's and Human Rights Watches etc. that were often complaining when Singapore hanged murderers and drug traffickers.

A symptom of the world loosing its mind, where the rights of the criminal are more important than the rights of the victims family, social cohesion, justice and law and order in a state.

Many judgements in Pakistan, West and elsewhere are absolutely ridiculous.

I blame US influence of US liberalism and other nonsense.
 
The mainstream media keep scaremongering people and keep preaching love. They keep telling people tough law will make innocent people go jail.

The outcome will be extremely favorable to gangsters and evil people.

Having soft laws, lots of people will be harm by gangsters and evil people.

Judges and legal professionals in every countries are the worst moral among population. They got to be rein.
having soft or hard laws isnt the issue. the issue is that lawyers can spin anything. and get you off.
 
A gangster 2x the weight of old man, violently shove the old victim to all to death.

He just talk he is unintentional.

Judge say cannot prove he want to kill people.

He gets 4 years jail.

This is logical?

Then any gangster can come and kill someone in your house and get 4 years -- so long judge cannot prove gangster intent to kill people.

Singapore judges are protecting evil.
Singapore Criminal Law is based on English Common Law (U.K.) via Indian Penal Code. If so, this crime is manslaughter and not murder. It is easy to see the two men did not know each other and the scuffle started over smoking. The accused may even benefit from extenuating circumstances if in fact it was illegal for the victim to smoke at that place. i.e. If the victim had not started smoking in violation of law, he would not have been killed. It is like if someone is jaywalking and I hit him with my car, I may be charged at most, with negligent driving and not murder.
 
Singapore Criminal Law is based on English Common Law (U.K.) via Indian Penal Code. If so, this crime is manslaughter and not murder. It is easy to see the two men did not know each other and the scuffle started over smoking. The accused may even benefit from extenuating circumstances if in fact it was illegal for the victim to smoke at that place. i.e. If the victim had not started smoking in violation of law, he would not have been killed. It is like if someone is jaywalking and I hit him with my car, I may be charged at most, with negligent driving and not murder.
This points to a big problem that western law is corrupt and want us to believe bad is good.

Western law is evil and increasingly anti virtuous and pro Satan.
 
Singapore Criminal Law is based on English Common Law (U.K.) via Indian Penal Code. If so, this crime is manslaughter and not murder. It is easy to see the two men did not know each other and the scuffle started over smoking. The accused may even benefit from extenuating circumstances if in fact it was illegal for the victim to smoke at that place. i.e. If the victim had not started smoking in violation of law, he would not have been killed. It is like if someone is jaywalking and I hit him with my car, I may be charged at most, with negligent driving and not murder.
You are talking to a person who have zero understanding of jurisprudence....

The requirement for murder, regardless of where you are, is a crime of homicide committed with malice and forethought. Not everything is murder, he probably knows the term as in the meaning of the word, but not the legal meaning, and that's probably going to be a waste of your time to try to talk to him.

He think western legal system is evil, when there is no "Western" legal system to begin with.
 
Myanmar maid who stabbed employer’s mother-in-law found guilty of murder

This Myanmar maid will get a life sentence.

Myanmar national Zin Mar Nwe, who is now 22, came to work in Singapore in January 2018. She was instructed by her agent to declare her age as 23, but investigations revealed she was 17 at the time.

She started working for her third employer, identified as Mr S, on May 10, 2018. On May 26, 2018, the family of four was joined by the man’s mother-in-law, who had come to Singapore from India for a one-month stay.

On June 25, 2018, the two women were alone in the flat when the maid grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim multiple times.

Zin Mar Nwe said she was physically abused by the victim, but was triggered to stab the victim after the woman threatened to send her back to the agent, which would result in her being sent back to her home country in debt.

Justice Andre Maniam said: “I do not believe that the accused would have stabbed the deceased if there were just an isolated statement by the deceased, on the day in question, that the accused would be sent back to the agent.”

The judge found that the statement was made after a period in which the victim had scolded, hit and hurt the accused.

“But for the threat to send the accused back to the agent, however, the accused would not have stabbed the deceased,” added Justice Maniam.

Zin Mar Nwe’s assigned lawyer, Mr Christopher Bridges, had argued that she should instead be convicted of culpable homicide, relying on the psychiatric opinion of Dr Tommy Tan that the maid was suffering from adjustment disorder with mixed anxiety and depressed mood at the time.

But Justice Maniam rejected this defence. He said he preferred the opinion of Dr Alias Lijo that the maid was not suffering from any mental illness at the time that reduced her responsibility for her actions.

The judge also did not accept Dr Tan’s opinion that the maid was in a “dissociative state” at the time of the stabbing. He found that the maid was conscious that she was stabbing the victim. He noted that she could remember details of the stabbing, and was able to describe the stabbing to the police. That undermined Dr Tan’s conclusion that her mind was not conscious of what she was doing, said the judge.


Myanmar maid who stabbed employer’s mother-in-law 26 times found guilty of murder

A domestic worker who stabbed her employer’s mother-in-law 26 times in 2018, after the 70-year-old woman threatened to send her back to Myanmar, was found guilty of murder on Thursday. Myanmar national Zin Mar Nwe, who is now 22, came to work in Singapore in January 2018....
