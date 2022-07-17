What's new

Singapore ‘Karen’ tells Korean tourist to cover up or ‘get raped by Indians’ (Video)

A Singaporean woman’s unfriendly advice for a tourist wowed Twitch today for managing to roll racism and sexism into one brief exchange.


Korean streamer Bunniejin, aka Alice, was streaming her Singapore holiday this morning when a woman came up to tell her to cover up to avoid being raped, and she had a very clear idea of who was going to do the imagined raping.


“Singapore is very safe but you don’t want to get raped by Indians […] Don’t dress like that,” she can is heard saying in the video.


6ez2197HUOc75gavoB3oFE1Jag01vrUJI0b3XgwoUnrpSEfkYD_7slsuAFYYuyNsCB0i-o_xZz0XQqfyda0jgX8beLs9K0giCWP4ihL-EROW9s3UnXI2t9-tIlc299zN6PeXQllwu39HJe9vvvE

Photo: Bunniejin/Twitch


Alice, who was wearing a lacy, low-cut dress, was leaving a Ya Kun Kaya Toast cafe after having breakfast when the woman told her that her attire was “too much.” It was only the first day of Alice’s trip to Singapore.


“Can you please don’t dress like this? You’re such a pretty girl, you don’t cheapen your own image!” the woman said.


A very shocked Alice then brushed her off, thanked her for the advice and walked away.


Viewers in the comments called the nosy woman a “Karen,” a “racist,” and told Alice to “ignore her” and “run away.” Some assured her that this is “not a good representation of Singapore.”


“I don’t know what to say guys […] yeah that was so fucking racist, she shouldn’t think like that!” Alice said.


Some of Singapore’s most WTF moments have been finding their way onto the streaming platform famous for video games. Last week, some local streamers were interrupted by a creepy woman wearing a creepy-*** mask who kicked their food over and menaced them.


Why don't Singapore kick out all Indians?
 
Is Indian men raping girls even a thing in Singapore? I don't think Singaporean Indians are like that. It's not like they are in the middle of Uttar Pradesh.
 
All Indians/Hindus are the same.
I've met Indians from Singapore/Malaysia and they were pretty chill. Very Westernized for the most part. Indians from the Caribbean like Trinidad and Tobago were also very different from the ones from India proper.

Also, fme, South Indians are way less aggressive and chill than North Indians, esp the ones from the Hindu belt like the Ganges area.
 
All Indians/Hindus are the same.
No, not really.
Much like how pakistanis basically try to change their ways when they go abroad, indians do the same.
And indians abroard usually do hold a pretty good paying job so I dont think they'll be that thirsty when it only takes one cheap trip to the you know what
 
No, not really.
Much like how pakistanis basically try to change their ways when they go abroad, indians do the same.
And indians abroard usually do hold a pretty good paying job so I dont think they'll be that thirsty when it only takes one cheap trip to the you know what
Then you have no clue about legengary Indian men's lust for women. I saw a NBC documentary on youtube where Indians were caught red handed trying to have sex with minor girls in the US.
 
Then you have no clue about legengary Indian men's lust for women. I saw a NBC documentary on youtube where Indians were caught red handed trying to have sex with minor girls in the US.
Tbh, people trying to make do with minors isn't just exclusive to indians, it's just a social problem that goes beyond the demographics, especially where social acceptance of people by the other sex is very low, man or woman, they find comfort in minors judgement.

The root cause is very different for that.
So, no, there's nothing legendary about that, heck Pakistanis are known for minor abuse in the UK.
 
"Singapore is very safe but you don’t want to get raped by Indians "

LOL Indians don't need much of a reason for that
 
Tbh, people trying to make do with minors isn't just exclusive to indians, it's just a social problem that goes beyond the demographics, especially where social acceptance of people by the other sex is very low, man or woman, they find comfort in minors judgement.

The root cause is very different for that.
So, no, there's nothing legendary about that, heck Pakistanis are known for minor abuse in the UK.
I think it's really a product of social norms. In South Asia and the Middle East, young attractive women in stylish or revealing clothes are rarely seen in public.

In East Asia, there are tons of attractive women just walking around in skimpy clothes and it's no big deal. So guys are not going to wig out if they saw a girl walk by because they see it all the time.


 
I think it's really a product of social norms. In South Asia and the Middle East, young attractive women in stylish or revealing clothes are rarely seen in public.

In East Asia, there are tons of attractive women just walking around in skimpy clothes and it's no big deal. So guys are not going to wig out if they saw a girl walk by because they see it all the time.


That too,
I also think that skimpy clothes actually do well for personal hygiene as well!
Less smelly people around! :D :D :D :D :D
 

