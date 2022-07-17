Singapore ‘Karen’ tells Korean tourist to cover up or ‘get raped by Indians’ (Video)

A Singaporean woman’s unfriendly advice for a tourist wowed Twitch today for managing to roll racism and sexism into one brief exchange.
Korean streamer Bunniejin, aka Alice, was streaming her Singapore holiday this morning when a woman came up to tell her to cover up to avoid being raped, and she had a very clear idea of who was going to do the imagined raping.
“Singapore is very safe but you don’t want to get raped by Indians […] Don’t dress like that,” she can is heard saying in the video.
Photo: Bunniejin/Twitch
Alice, who was wearing a lacy, low-cut dress, was leaving a Ya Kun Kaya Toast cafe after having breakfast when the woman told her that her attire was “too much.” It was only the first day of Alice’s trip to Singapore.
“Can you please don’t dress like this? You’re such a pretty girl, you don’t cheapen your own image!” the woman said.
A very shocked Alice then brushed her off, thanked her for the advice and walked away.
Viewers in the comments called the nosy woman a “Karen,” a “racist,” and told Alice to “ignore her” and “run away.” Some assured her that this is “not a good representation of Singapore.”
“I don’t know what to say guys […] yeah that was so fucking racist, she shouldn’t think like that!” Alice said.
Some of Singapore’s most WTF moments have been finding their way onto the streaming platform famous for video games. Last week, some local streamers were interrupted by a creepy woman wearing a creepy-*** mask who kicked their food over and menaced them.
Korean streamer Bunniejin, aka Alice, was streaming her Singapore holiday this morning when a woman came up to tell her to cover up to avoid being raped, and she had a very clear idea of who was going to do the imagined raping.
“Singapore is very safe but you don’t want to get raped by Indians […] Don’t dress like that,” she can is heard saying in the video.
Photo: Bunniejin/Twitch
Alice, who was wearing a lacy, low-cut dress, was leaving a Ya Kun Kaya Toast cafe after having breakfast when the woman told her that her attire was “too much.” It was only the first day of Alice’s trip to Singapore.
“Can you please don’t dress like this? You’re such a pretty girl, you don’t cheapen your own image!” the woman said.
A very shocked Alice then brushed her off, thanked her for the advice and walked away.
Viewers in the comments called the nosy woman a “Karen,” a “racist,” and told Alice to “ignore her” and “run away.” Some assured her that this is “not a good representation of Singapore.”
“I don’t know what to say guys […] yeah that was so fucking racist, she shouldn’t think like that!” Alice said.
Some of Singapore’s most WTF moments have been finding their way onto the streaming platform famous for video games. Last week, some local streamers were interrupted by a creepy woman wearing a creepy-*** mask who kicked their food over and menaced them.
Singapore ‘Karen’ tells Korean tourist to cover up or ‘get raped by Indians’ (Video) | Coconuts
A Singaporean woman’s unfriendly advice for a tourist wowed Twitch today for managing to roll racism and sexism into one brief exchange.
coconuts.co