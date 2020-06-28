What's new

Singapore, Indonesia support special ASEAN meeting on Myanmar situation

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
10,500
20
14,647
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia

Singapore and Indonesia have signalled their support for a meeting of ASEAN leaders to discuss the situation in Myanmar. Foreign ministers from both countries met in Jakarta on Mar 25.
 
M

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2020
486
0
450
Country
United States
Location
United States
Some people were saying no Singepore will not get involved but here we are... They have things on the line hence why they want war-free Myanmar but if Myanmar was to enter civil war everyone in Asean loses a big market.. this kind of urgency from Asean is key. Myanmar should not fall into destablity
 
SpaceMan18

SpaceMan18

FULL MEMBER
Aug 10, 2020
1,153
0
653
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said:
Some people were saying no Singepore will not get involved but here we are... They have things on the line hence why they want war-free Myanmar but if Myanmar was to enter civil war everyone in Asean loses a big market.. this kind of urgency from Asean is key. Myanmar should not fall into destablity
Click to expand...
Lol Myanmar is a wannabe North Korea there's no point of doing business with them which will fuel their dictatorship government.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
10,500
20
14,647
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said:
Some people were saying no Singepore will not get involved but here we are... They have things on the line hence why they want war-free Myanmar but if Myanmar was to enter civil war everyone in Asean loses a big market.. this kind of urgency from Asean is key. Myanmar should not fall into destablity
Click to expand...
This is second meeting after the first that was jointly supported by Indonesia and Malaysia



The junta has killed more than hundreds protesters and criminalize Aung San Suki. The situation is more like Egypt where the protesting will likely to fail. Different kind with Indonesia in 1998 where military didnt intervene and follow the civilian government, including when their power is being stripped gradually until 2004.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

艹艹艹
Chairman’s Statement of 36th ASEAN Summit
Replies
0
Views
456
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
B
India, Japan cooperating in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka to strengthen Quad — envoy Suzuki
Replies
0
Views
131
Black_cats
B
Manticore
Examining Sino-Indian Maritime Competition
Replies
0
Views
2K
Manticore
Manticore
chanikya
US, China & Developments in Southeast Asia
Replies
0
Views
854
chanikya
chanikya
Contrarian
INDIA IN THE INDIAN OCEAN (MUST READ)
Replies
8
Views
5K
Contrarian
Contrarian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom