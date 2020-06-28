Singapore, Indonesia support special ASEAN meeting on Myanmar situation

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said: Some people were saying no Singepore will not get involved but here we are... They have things on the line hence why they want war-free Myanmar but if Myanmar was to enter civil war everyone in Asean loses a big market.. this kind of urgency from Asean is key. Myanmar should not fall into destablity Click to expand...

This is second meeting after the first that was jointly supported by Indonesia and MalaysiaThe junta has killed more than hundreds protesters and criminalize Aung San Suki. The situation is more like Egypt where the protesting will likely to fail. Different kind with Indonesia in 1998 where military didnt intervene and follow the civilian government, including when their power is being stripped gradually until 2004.