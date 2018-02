15th Feb 1942.

Chinese New Year – The Year of the Horse



There was absolutely no joy in celebrating Chinese New Year in 1942. The country was in shambles.

The foreboding fear of the encroaching Japanese military, preceeded by tales and rumours of their atrocities in China all portent the unknown that lay ahead.The British masters and their families had all bugged out. What did this mean for the locals now?



A Japanese flag could he seen flying from the top of the Cathay Building! Was this the end?

For the locals, especially for the Chinese, it was going to be the start of three and a half horrifying years.

Click to expand...