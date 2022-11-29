What's new

Singapore government: One in three Singaporean Youth are crazy

Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
4,084
-23
5,488
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
Yet another propaganda to tell Singaporean peasants not to study hard.

**************

About one in three youth in Singapore has reported internalising mental health symptoms such as sadness, anxiety and loneliness, a national study has found.

Those aged 14 to 16 had more serious symptoms.

These were among preliminary findings from a survey that is part of the Singapore Youth Epidemiology and Resilience Study involving 3,336 young people aged 11 to 18 here.

The study by the National University of Singapore, in collaboration with the Education Ministry and the Institute of Mental Health, is the first national study to estimate the prevalence of mental health conditions of youth, as well as gauge their emotional resilience.

Meanwhile, roughly one in six young people said they experienced externalising mental health symptoms, such as hyperactivity, rule-breaking, aggression, said Associate Professor John Wong, who is the principal investigator of the study.

He was speaking at a panel on the state of youth mental health in Singapore at the Temasek Shophouse Conversations on Friday (May 20).

Other panellists were from the Institute of Mental Health, the Health Ministry's Office for Healthcare Transformation and Duke-NUS Medical School.

Prof Wong noted that youth aged between 14 and 16 also scored lower in resilience, compared with other age groups, which suggests that more attention should be given to address their mental health needs.

The study also found that a positive self image and building relationships were important protective factors, among others, against self harm and suicidal thoughts for young people in Singapore.

"This suggests that the future mental health workforce should take on a multidisciplinary approach to include not just psychologists and psychiatrists, but also mental health social work specialists," Prof Wong told The Straits Times.

Since the study was launched in April 2019, the research team had reached out to 16,000 students to get a representative sample across gender, ethnicity and socio-economic status.


www.straitstimes.com

About 1 in 3 young people in Singapore has mental health symptoms: Study

The youth reported internalising mental health symptoms such as sadness, anxiety and loneliness, a national study found. Read more at straitstimes.com.
www.straitstimes.com www.straitstimes.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Almost half of new Hong Kong immigrants in Britain have symptoms of depression or anxiety, survey finds
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Song Hong
Singapore anoints future leader
Replies
2
Views
470
pak1234
P
Hamartia Antidote
Singapore overtakes Hong Kong in new global financial centre rankings
Replies
0
Views
184
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Nan Yang
Will Rishi Sunak’s rise in UK prompt soul-searching in Chinese-majority Singapore?
2
Replies
26
Views
421
Song Hong
Song Hong
Mista
Singapore’s reopening boom draws big money and bubble fears
2 3
Replies
39
Views
969
Song Hong
Song Hong

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom