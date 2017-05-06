Singapore government claiming LGBT, minorities, women are discriminated

Concerns of groups such as women, minorities, LGBTQ are important, cannot be dismissed as ‘illegitimate or exaggerated’: Lawrence Wong SINGAPORE — Different segments of Singapore’s population, whose identities may be linked to their gender, ethnicity or sexual orientation, have concerns that are important and cannot be dismissed as illegitimate or exaggerated, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday (Nov 23).

Different segments of Singapore's population, whose identities may be linked to their gender, ethnicity or sexual orientation, have concerns that are important and cannot be dismissed as illegitimate or exaggerated, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday (Nov 23)."That is what a fair and just society must mean. And we cannot — in the name of avoiding the dangers of identity politics — deny the rights of a variety of groups to organise themselves, so as to gain recognition for their concerns or seek to improve their conditions," Mr Wong added.In ethnically homogeneous countries such as Poland, for example, a "new tribalism" among people emerged out of differences in views on LGBTQ (lesbians, gays, bisexual, transgender or queer) rights, with supporters and opposers of LGBTQ rights in a standoff.Melting-pot societies such as the United States, too, have seen the rise of tribalism and identity politics based on which political party they support, causing even public health measures such as mask-wearing or vaccination to become markers of such identities, Mr Wong noted.He suggested that the rise of tribalism was linked closely to the rise of individualism as the "reigning ethos", which came at the expense of community and weakened connections between people."Minorities especially are subject to such prejudices; and all of us must be more conscious of the stereotypes we might harbour. We must avoid reducing our understanding of each other to a single dimension," he said.