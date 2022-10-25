Singapore employer blinds domestic worker

After blinding her domestic helper in one eye by punching her repeatedly, a woman refused to let her receive medical treatment. She kept assaulting the maid until the victim eventually lost her sight in the other eye as well.
Despite losing vision in both eyes, the maid continued to perform her chores while slowly feeling her way around the house. When she accidentally burnt her employer's clothes as she could not see, her employer pressed a hot iron on her.
Woman admits repeatedly punching maid, leaving her blind and with a deformed ear
Ummi Kalsum Ali repeatedly assaulted the 51-year-old maid until she became blind. The victim was left in a wheelchair at the airport to find her own way home.
