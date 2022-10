Singapore employer blinds domestic worker

Fatal abuse of Myanmar maid: Court of Appeal dismisses woman's plea to halve 30-year jail term SINGAPORE: The Court of Appeal on Wednesday (Jun 29) dismissed an appeal for a shorter sentence by a woman who was sentenced to 30 years' jail last year for abusing and killing her domestic h

Every year, I get choke by the horrible abuses of domestic workers in Singapore. GoS pretends to take action in order to sign off GoS responsibilities.**************************Gaiyathiri Murugayan, who admitted to the fatal abuse of her domestic helper Piang Ngaih Don in what a High Court judge called "among the worst cases of culpable homicide" Ms Piang Ngaih Don, a 24-year-old Myanmar national, died of brain injury with severe blunt trauma to her neck on Jul 26, 2016, after 14 months of repeated abuse. She weighed just 24kg when she died. In the days before her death, she was starved, tied to a window grille at night and assaulted if she tried to rummage for food from the dustbin."The facts speak for themselves," said the prosecutor, citing the fact that the victim lost almost 40 per cent of her body weight during her employment and that dozens of scars and external injuries were found on her body.