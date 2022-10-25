What's new

Singapore employer blinds domestic worker

Song Hong

Song Hong

Jan 4, 2020
After blinding her domestic helper in one eye by punching her repeatedly, a woman refused to let her receive medical treatment. She kept assaulting the maid until the victim eventually lost her sight in the other eye as well.

Despite losing vision in both eyes, the maid continued to perform her chores while slowly feeling her way around the house. When she accidentally burnt her employer's clothes as she could not see, her employer pressed a hot iron on her.


www.channelnewsasia.com

Woman admits repeatedly punching maid, leaving her blind and with a deformed ear

Ummi Kalsum Ali repeatedly assaulted the 51-year-old maid until she became blind. The victim was left in a wheelchair at the airport to find her own way home.
Song Hong

Song Hong

Jan 4, 2020
Every year, I get choke by the horrible abuses of domestic workers in Singapore. GoS pretends to take action in order to sign off GoS responsibilities.

1666687172578.png


Gaiyathiri Murugayan, who admitted to the fatal abuse of her domestic helper Piang Ngaih Don in what a High Court judge called "among the worst cases of culpable homicide".

Ms Piang Ngaih Don, a 24-year-old Myanmar national, died of brain injury with severe blunt trauma to her neck on Jul 26, 2016, after 14 months of repeated abuse. She weighed just 24kg when she died. In the days before her death, she was starved, tied to a window grille at night and assaulted if she tried to rummage for food from the dustbin.

"The facts speak for themselves," said the prosecutor, citing the fact that the victim lost almost 40 per cent of her body weight during her employment and that dozens of scars and external injuries were found on her body.

www.channelnewsasia.com

Fatal abuse of Myanmar maid: Court of Appeal dismisses woman's plea to halve 30-year jail term

SINGAPORE: The Court of Appeal on Wednesday (Jun 29) dismissed an appeal for a shorter sentence by a woman who was sentenced to 30 years' jail last year for abusing and killing her domestic h
R

REhorror

Jul 16, 2021
The domestic helper industry basically reinforces medieval Lord-Servant stereotypes.
It's still a thing in Vietnam, I wonder if China/Korea/Japan have this domestic helper culture?
 
serenity

serenity

Jan 9, 2007
REhorror said:
The domestic helper industry basically reinforces medieval Lord-Servant stereotypes.
It's still a thing in Vietnam, I wonder if China/Korea/Japan have this domestic helper culture?
They exist. With family and friends in China who are wealthy enough to afford domestic helps, they are very well treated. One was gifted an apartment and mostly are treated like family in good cases. In neutral cases, it's just a business transaction and help are usually for cooking and cleaning to help the mother of the house. Nothing overly friendly. I have heard of cases of abuse though too. Depends on the people. Some evil people some kind, some normal.

The workers in Japan report lots of abuse though. Especially sexual abuse from males.

I didn't realize Singapore had Muslim population using domestic help as in this case. Maybe Indonesian or Malaysian natives.
 
R

REhorror

Jul 16, 2021
serenity said:
They exist. With family and friends in China who are wealthy enough to afford domestic helps, they are very well treated. One was gifted an apartment and mostly are treated like family in good cases. In neutral cases, it's just a business transaction and help are usually for cooking and cleaning to help the mother of the house. Nothing overly friendly. I have heard of cases of abuse though too. Depends on the people. Some evil people some kind, some normal.

The workers in Japan report lots of abuse though. Especially sexual abuse from males.

I didn't realize Singapore had Muslim population using domestic help as in this case. Maybe Indonesian or Malaysian natives.
My house is relatively middle class but we never use domestic helper.
It just feels weird to have a unrelated person sleeping in the house, also, it kind of reminds me of medieval times.
 

