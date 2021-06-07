Singapore emeritus chief diplomat: Cambodia and Laos precariously on the edge and should be expelled from ASEAN

Retired Singapore diplomat Bilahari Kausikan dismisses claims by Cambodia of being agent to foreign power A group of Cambodian diplomats had hit back at the retired Singapore diplomat over remarks he made at a webinar.. Read more at straitstimes.com.

A single Singaporean’s attempt to divide Asean won’t succeed, says Laos VIENTIANE, Nov 2 (The Vientiane Times/ANN): Asean citizen, especially those from new member states, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR or Laos) and the Kingdom of Cambodia, are shocked learning that a respected defender of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (Asean) has...

This days, many Singapore elites go all out to incite hate, making stupid comments, exposing themselves as a fool.Singaporeans elites are just a bunch of colonial master worshippers, and blind to the horrible atrocities, that USA are commiting in the region.***********Singapore—Retired diplomat Bilahari Kausikan, who found himself in trouble concerning remarks he made on Friday (Oct 23) suggesting that Cambodia and Laos be expelled from the ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) has dismissed accusations that he is a foreign agent.He made these remarks at a round table discussion organised by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, saying, “To state things bluntly, I see Cambodia and Laos teetering precariously on the edge…They have some difficult choices to make. And if they should make wrong choices, they will confront ASEAN as a whole with difficult choices. We may have to cut loose the two to save the eight.”Mr Bilahari emphasised this point further in a Facebook post on Oct 24, writing, “Not imminent or something ASEAN would do lightly or willingly, but if a limb turns gangrenous, amputation may be the only way to save a life.”On Tuesday (Oct 26), an unsigned letter allegedly from former and current Cambodian diplomats was published in Fresh News, a Cambodian news site, calling Mr Bilahari a person who is “attention-seeking, inconsistent, and incoherent.”The letter writers called out Mr Bilahari and ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute for pushing the notion that Cambodia is a puppet of China, and questioned whether this is the Singapore Government’s the official position.“Bilahari and ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute should stop pretending as if they have the monopoly on knowledge and wisdom. peaking of agency, which was the whole gist of Bilahari’s paper, one wonders for which power is he and ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute acting as "agent" for a foreign power. the letter reads.