Singapore Defense Forum

The government of Singapore announced on 16 February a 2021 defence budget of SGD15.36 billion (USD11.56 billion).

by Jon Grevatt & Andrew MacDonaldThe government of Singapore announced on 16 February a 2021 defence budget of SGD15.36 billion (USD11.56 billion).The new allocation, which amounts to about 15% of total government outlay for the year, is a 12.7% increase over the revised 2020 defence budget of SGD13.63 billion but just a 1.8% increase compared to the original 2020 expenditure of SGD15.08 billion.The government made no reference to the cuts in the 2020 defence expenditure, but indicated they were linked with rising economic headwinds, specifically the Covid-19 pandemic.