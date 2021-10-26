What's new

Singapore Defense Forum

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
14,233
22
17,822
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Singapore announces budget increase for 2021
by Jon Grevatt & Andrew MacDonald

The government of Singapore announced on 16 February a 2021 defence budget of SGD15.36 billion (USD11.56 billion).

The new allocation, which amounts to about 15% of total government outlay for the year, is a 12.7% increase over the revised 2020 defence budget of SGD13.63 billion but just a 1.8% increase compared to the original 2020 expenditure of SGD15.08 billion.

The government made no reference to the cuts in the 2020 defence expenditure, but indicated they were linked with rising economic headwinds, specifically the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singapore announces budget increase for 2021

The government of Singapore announced on 16 February a 2021 defence budget of SGD15.36 billion (USD11.56 billion).
www.janes.com
.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
14,233
22
17,822
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Singapore's F-35 jet purchase part of longstanding bilateral relationship: US official

1639702020778.png

A US F-35B fighter jet which will feature in the upcoming Singapore Airshow, at Changi Air Base on Feb 7, 2020.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Wong Kai Yi and Lim Min Zhang
  • PUBLISHED
    FEB 10, 2020, 8:33 PM SGT


SINGAPORE - Singapore's recent purchase of the F-35B fighter jets is part of the vital and longstanding relationship shared between the Republic and the United States, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, Mr Rene Clarke Cooper, said on Monday (Feb 10).

The purchase of the jets is also not just a matter of protecting Singapore's sovereignty, but a contribution to regional peace and stability as well, he added.

Speaking to global media via telephone hook-up, Mr Cooper also said that the purchase is part of a "longer-term process" with Singapore.


"The US-Singapore partnership is one very clear tangible example of the United States' commitment to a very free and open Indo-Pacific for all states in the region," he added.

The US government has approved the sale of up to 12 F-35B Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) jets to Singapore, the first sale to a country in South-east Asia.

Four jets are on order for initial evaluation, with an option for eight more.


Each jet will cost around US$115 million (S$160 million), making it the most expensive and advanced in Singapore's arsenal.

The purchase of such jets increases interoperability with the US and other partner states, Mr Cooper said, adding that the sale was a "total package".

"The approach that the United States takes toward foreign military sales is inclusive of not just the material but also training, maintenance and support," he said.

"It's not just a transaction. There's a long aspect of training, maintenance and sustainment that comes with that sale."

In a separate interview on Monday, the commander of the US Pacific Air Forces, General Charles Brown Jr, said the presence of the US at the Singapore Airshow demonstrated its commitment to the Republic.


"While I'm here at this air show, I'll have 10 engagements with regional partners... so that's a great opportunity for me to engage with and continue to build those relationships and talk of areas of mutual interest," he said.

Mr Cooper and Gen Brown are part of the US delegation to the Singapore Airshow, an aerospace and defence exhibition held at the Changi Exhibition Centre from Tuesday to Sunday.

Senior US government officials, including from the departments of state, defence and commerce, plan to participate in the biennial event.

There are also more than 140 US firms that will showcase their latest technologies at the US pavilion and chalets, which make up nearly 30 per cent of the indoor exhibit space.

Responding to a question, Gen Brown said on Monday that the US delegation was not worried about the coronavirus outbreak and was satisfied with the precautions taken by the Singapore Government. The US contingent remains the largest, although Mr Cooper spoke of "some adjustments" in personnel numbers.

Gen Brown highlighted key developments in defence ties last year, such as the renewal of the memorandum of understanding on the US' use of facilities in Singapore that was first signed in 1990.


Last December, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper also signed an agreement to create a permanent Republic of Singapore Air Force fighter training detachment in Guam.

"All these build up on the long-term relationship," added Gen Brown. "There's over 1,000 Singapore military personnel training in the US, primarily with the air force. So we've got a longstanding partnership, and it's key to some of the stability in the region."

www.straitstimes.com

Singapore's F-35 jet purchase part of longstanding bilateral relationship: US official

SINGAPORE - Singapore's recent purchase of the F-35B fighter jets is part of the vital and longstanding relationship shared between the Republic and the United States, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, Mr René Clarke Cooper, said on Monday (Feb 10).. Read more...
www.straitstimes.com www.straitstimes.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Battlion25
Indonesia’s defense modernization proceeds with cargo aircraft, naval frigates
Replies
0
Views
418
Battlion25
Battlion25
beijingwalker
Biden Looks for Defense Hotline With China. The United States says it’s ready to call China in a crisis. Will Beijing pick up?
Replies
0
Views
219
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Indos
Indonesia, Malaysia Host Chinese Defense Minister
Replies
1
Views
316
Viet
Viet
D
Featured China's Military Has Surpassed US in Ships, Missiles and Air Defense, DoD Report Finds
Replies
3
Views
2K
Aspen
Aspen
INS_Vikramaditya
India’s Military Outreach: Military Logistics Agreements
Replies
0
Views
353
INS_Vikramaditya
INS_Vikramaditya

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom