PM Lee, Chinese counterpart reaffirm warms ties between their countries

KELLY NG IN BEIJING

China places great importance on ties with Singapore: Premier Li Keqiang



BEIJING - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday (Sept 19) said China places great importance on bilateral ties with Singapore as he met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the start of Mr Lee's three-day official visit to China.



Premier Li said the relationship between Singapore and China is built on a foundation of mutual respect and is one of equal footing, and this has been to the benefit of people of both countries.



He made the comments at the beginning of their meeting at Beijing's Great Hall of the People after holding an official welcome ceremony for Mr Lee and hosting him and the Singapore delegation to a banquet.