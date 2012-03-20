Singapore arrests an Indian teenager for plotting terror attacks against muslims

Singapore teenager arrested for plotting attack on Muslims
The 16-year-old, arrested last month, was planning to attack two mosques on the anniversary of Christchurch massacre.
www.aljazeera.com
Lol this moron is an ethnic Indian and was inspired by White right wing nationalism, the type that would stomp his skull through the floor? He really is a retard.
No hindutva, he is protestant christain.Fruits of hindutva ideology scattered all across the globe.
Product of US Pompeo Ultra right wing Neo-ConNo hindutva, he is protestant christain.
You need to suffer from a special kind of inferiority complex to try and pass of a Christian based in Singapore as a Hindutva inspired Hindu. Must be related to thousands of years of Hindu domination of the subcontinent including in present day Pak. You don't need to do that anymore.Don't care if your Indonesian, Iranian, Turkish, Bosnian or Morrocan
Never trust the indians
A thousand years of Muslim domination has left them burdened with the failure of generations of Hindus
The reason why the subcontinent partitioned was because the father's of the Pakistani nation were wise enough to understand this historical burden and the consequences and effect
They may smile at your face but they are burning with hatred within and you would be foolish to ever turn your back on them
You have been warned (if you want proof go to their social media and news sites)
......................................................No hindutva, he is protestant christain.