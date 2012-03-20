What's new

Singapore arrests an Indian teenager for plotting terror attacks against muslims

hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
15,911
-22
21,576
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Don't care if your Indonesian, Iranian, Turkish, Bosnian or Morrocan

Never trust the indians

A thousand years of Muslim domination has left them burdened with the failure of generations of Hindus

The reason why the subcontinent partitioned was because the father's of the Pakistani nation were wise enough to understand this historical burden and the consequences and effect

They may smile at your face but they are burning with hatred within and you would be foolish to ever turn your back on them

You have been warned (if you want proof go to their social media and news sites)
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
16,514
68
42,226
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
tman786 said:
www.aljazeera.com

Singapore teenager arrested for plotting attack on Muslims

The 16-year-old, arrested last month, was planning to attack two mosques on the anniversary of Christchurch massacre.
www.aljazeera.com
Lol this moron is an ethnic Indian and was inspired by White right wing nationalism, the type that would stomp his skull through the floor? He really is a retard.
Anyway, Singapore will make sure he won't see daylight, let along the flesh that will be stripped from him in the caning.
Singapore rocks when it comes to public safety, one of the most safest nations on earth.
Salute to the great elder Lee Kuan Yew.
 
Jackdaws

Jackdaws

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
12,154
-46
10,479
Country
India
Location
India
You need to suffer from a special kind of inferiority complex to try and pass of a Christian based in Singapore as a Hindutva inspired Hindu. Must be related to thousands of years of Hindu domination of the subcontinent including in present day Pak. You don't need to do that anymore.
 
