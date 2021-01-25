Singapore Approves Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine in Asia First

Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 22,317
- 24
- Country
-
- Location
-
https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2021-02-03/singapore-approves-modernas-covid-19-vaccine-in-asia-first
Singapore has become the first country in Asia to approve Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as it begins rolling out its immunisation programme to the wider population.
The city-state expects to receive the first shipment of the Moderna shots around March, adding to its stock of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approved in December.